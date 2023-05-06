Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Waiting for Godot’s recession

Paul Krugman/The New York Times:
Doing Whatever It Takes on Debt
What’s odd about this potential crisis is that it has nothing to do with excessive debt. Maybe you think the federal government has borrowed too much over time. We can argue about such things. But they’re beside the point right now. America in 2023 isn’t like, say, Greece in 2009 or Argentina in 2001, cut off by investors because they have lost faith in our solvency.
Our looming crisis will, instead, be entirely self-inflicted — or, more accurately, Republican-inflicted. If it happens it will be because the party controlling the House refuses to raise the debt ceiling, a quirk of the U.S. budget process that lets Congress prevent the government from making payments that have already been approved through past legislation.
Aaron Ruper and Thor Bentson/Public Notice:
Why a debt default would be monumentally stupid
"I say this as a registered Republican: Why are they giving all of these gifts to Putin and Xi?" financial crisis scholar Kathleen Day tells us.
You’d think all parties involved have good reason to hammer out a deal before the government can no longer meet its obligations. But McCarthy has repeatedly vowed he won’t pass a debt ceiling increase unless Democrats make concessions, and going back on that could cost him the support of the right flank of his caucus. Meanwhile, the impasse has fueled speculation that perhaps Biden will come up with creative ways to keep paying the country’s debts even if Congress can’t reach a deal.
We’ll find out soon enough. But for this edition of the newsletter, Thor connected with Kathleen Day, a journalist and financial history professor at John Hopkins University, to get her perspective about how a default would hurt the US economy and individual Americans and to discuss which global powers stand to gain from Congress’s potential self-immolation.
A transcript of their conversation, lightly edited for clarity and lengths, follows.
Benjamin Dreyer on ChatGPT:
The Washington Post:
Americans split on who they’d blame if U.S. defaults, Post-ABC poll finds
As the debate over raising the debt ceiling continues, 39 percent say they would blame congressional Republicans, while 36 percent say they would blame President Biden
The poll finds 39 percent of Americans say they would blame Republicans in Congress if the government goes into default, while 36 percent say they would blame President Biden and 16 percent volunteer that they would blame both equally. (That dynamic is similar to the 2011 debt limit showdown, when 42 percent said they would blame congressional Republicans and 36 percent said they would blame President Obama. Lawmakers averted a default that year.)
Kim Wehle/The Bulwark:
Proud Boys Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy
Following on the Oath Keepers convictions, the verdict is a big win for Merrick Garland.
The verdict is another huge win for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has weathered substantial criticism for failing thus far to indict high-level government officials for their roles in the insurrection. At a Thursday press conference, Garland reminded the public that the January 6th investigation is “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history,” and has produced “more than 600 convictions for a wide range of criminal conduct on January 6th, as well as in the days and weeks leading up to the attack.”
Let’s not forget, too, that it was incited by and held for the benefit of the defeated 2020 Republican presidential candidate, who is now the frontrunner for the party’s 2024 nomination.
Michael Tomasky/The New Republic:
Remember “Defund the Police”? Well, Guess Who’s Actually Proposing Doing It.
The House Republican’s debt ceiling bill has several nasty surprises for anyone who “backs the blue.”
The list of affected programs includes the usual things Republicans hate. But it also includes some things Republicans claim to love.
What am I referring to here? Well, let’s recall how, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, activists introduced the phrase “defund the police” into the public discourse. At the time, Republicans tried to hang that phrase on President Joe Biden and Democrats like stink on a pig. But while a handful of Democrats in deep blue districts took up the call, the rest of the party from Biden on down said no, we don’t support that. (Perhaps they should: If we lived in a world where we could have a rational debate about these things, we might be able to agree that police departments handle some matters that would be better attended to by social-service agencies, but that isn’t our world.)
Russell Wheeler/Brookings:
Justice Thomas, gift reporting rules, and what a Supreme Court code of conduct would and wouldn’t accomplish
Controversy over Justice Thomas is one of many swirling about the Court. Claims, vigorously denied, of a leaked 2014 opinion and private efforts to curry favor with some justices; controversy around the investigation of the leaked opinion in last year’s abortions case; and numerous controversies about Justice Thomas’s spouse are an incomplete list.
This is a detailed list of laws and optional policy relevant to the controversy.
