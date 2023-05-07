Take action: The debt ceiling is not a political bargaining chip

Republicans in Congress have repeatedly shown their willingness to play chicken with the full faith and credit of the United States. Raising the debt ceiling should be a routine, noncontroversial exercise—just as it was when Congress raised the debt limit three times during the Trump presidency. However, the GOP has persistently used this upcoming deadline as a political weapon, demanding spending cuts in exchange for their cooperation in avoiding a default. The GOP's insistence on tying the debt ceiling to their own policy wish list only serves to sow chaos and uncertainty, further eroding the already fragile trust between the two parties. It's a game of high-stakes poker that nobody wins, least of all the American people.

House Republicans’ package would cut trillions of dollars from crucial programs, focusing the cruelty on safety net programs, housing, education, and Medicaid. It would roll back measures to tackle the climate crisis and cause job loss, including among federal employees.

Failing to raise the debt ceiling would result in a default on our obligations, sparking a financial crisis that could reverberate throughout the global economy. It would jeopardize programs like Social Security, Medicare, and veterans' benefits, inflicting untold suffering on those who rely on them.

This is not the first time the debt ceiling has been used as a political bargaining chip, but it should be the last. The GOP has a long history of debt ceiling brinkmanship, from the infamous 2011 standoff that led to a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to the countless threats and near-misses that have followed. This time, the stakes are even higher.

The Senate must rise above the GOP's theatrics and reject their underhanded strategy. Doing so would send a clear message that the United States will not be held hostage by opportunistic politicians who prioritize their own agendas over the country's well being.

In the face of the House Republicans' recklessness, the Senate has a duty to protect the country's economic stability and the well being of its citizens. The only responsible course of action is passing a clean funding bill to extend the debt limit.

Sign and send the petition to your U.S. senators: Pass a clean funding bill to extend the debt limit. Period.