Five facts every Democrat should know about Biden's record economic growth

To be fair, the Federal Reserve Bank has been consistently raising interest rates for the past year with the express intention of tamping down economic growth to ease inflation. It did so again Wednesday, reaching a 16-year high of more than 5%.

But regardless of the Fed's efforts, the U.S. economy continues to be stronger and more resilient post-pandemic than any other economy in the world.

Here are five facts every Democrat should know about President Joe Biden's record growth over the past two years:

1. Under Biden's stewardship, the U.S. economy has generated 12.7 million jobs over 27 months, according to the “mighty” jobs thread of Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg.

x Here we go, the mighty jobs day thread!



253,000 new jobs, another really strong jobs report!



So we are now:



33.8m jobs = 16 yrs Clinton, Obama

12.7m jobs = 27 months Biden

1.9m jobs = 16 yrs Bush, Bush, Trump 1/ pic.twitter.com/mcNmYCBLki — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) May 5, 2023

2. The Biden economy is creating opportunities for all, not just the few: The Black unemployment rate was 4.7% in April 2023, the lowest ever recorded and an incredible comeback from 16.8% in May 2020, according to The Washington Post's Heather Long.

x Black unemployment rate was 4.7% in April 2023 -- the lowest ever recorded. (And an incredible comeback from 16.8% in May 2020).



A strong jobs market gives a lot of opportunities to everyone. This is very encouraging. #jobs pic.twitter.com/p8TOKn8obq — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) May 5, 2023

3. Since 1989, the U.S. economy has netted 49 million jobs. Ninety-six percent of those jobs have been created while Democrats controlled the White House.

x Since 1989, 49m net new jobs have been created in America.



47m, 96%, have been created under Democratic Presidents. Essentially all of them. 5/ pic.twitter.com/iYF2TqSKF4 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) May 5, 2023

4. In the first quarter of 2022, the national uninsured rate reached an all-time low of 8%, with about 5.2 million people – including 4.1 million adults ages 18-64 and 1 million children ages 0-17 – gaining health coverage since 2020.

5. New business applications have soared during the first two years of Biden's administration, with 5.4 million new business applications filed in 2021, the highest of any year on record, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.