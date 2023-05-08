Cheers and Jeers: Monday

11:45am – 2:15pm Lunch with the corporate boys. Today's excuse for stiffing servers: "I don’t tip your kind." 2:15pm Call the wife to remind it of early arrival home, so have my pipe, slippers and dinner ready by 5:49 2:16pm – 4pm Preside over secret witch trial and, if she floats, impose death penalty 4pm – 5pm Notice that oxygen and water are not mentioned in the Constitution; write first-draft of ruling turning all breathing and drinking allowances to corporations, with small exception carved out for straight white Christians. 5pm Ride home in gilded carriage pulled by the blacks while working on draft ruling canceling interracial marriage 5:30pm – 6:30pm Pipe, slippers, whiskey sours, supper; family fawning over Daddy time; kick cat 7pm – 11pm Federalist Society poker night (Star Chamber 4, as blood is still being cleaned off walls in Star Chamber 3) Midnight Thank Angry God for creating white Christian nation; dream happy dreams of minority voter suppression

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, May 8, 2023

Note: Independent studies have confirmed that a thunderstorm does, in fact, mean that God is bowling. Just don’t ask what God’s average is or you’ll be smote. (128. Snort!)

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til Memorial Day: 21

Days 'til New York's Rochester Lilac Festival: 4

Number of states where fentanyl test strips were legal in 2020: 17

Number of states where fentanyl test strips are now (or soon will be) legal: 37

Monthly tuition at the Georgia boarding school Clarence Thomas's billionaire benefactor paid for his grandnephew to attend (which Thomas never disclosed): $6,000

Amount Federalist Society president Leonard Leo paid Ginni Thomas off the books, with a third of it funneled through Kellyanne Conway: $80,000

Box office gross so far for the Super Mario brothers movie: $1.2 billion

Puppy Pic of the Day: Monday morning mood…

CHEERS to jobs, jobs, jobs! (Or as Fox News describes it, since it's good news: "Nothing, nothing, nothing to see here.") If nothing else—and there's plenty else—President Biden has lorded over one hell of an employment comeback since taking office 28 months ago. The latest jobs report (+253,000) was released by the Labor Department via confetti cannon on Friday. Bill McBride at Calculated Risk says Dark Brandon is crushing it:

This is the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 (over 50 years ago), and the unemployment rate hasn't been lower since 1953! (70 years ago). Yoinks. [L]eisure and hospitality has now added back about 95% all of the jobs lost in March and April 2020. Construction employment increased 15 thousand and is now 295 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing employment increased 11 thousand jobs and is now 206 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. In April, the year-over-year employment change was 4.00 million jobs.

And once again we find ourselves asking: what about the Republicans in Congress who keep claiming that all those Covid relief checks we got would just create a generation of moochers and takers and slackers? Oh, right…the masters of projection were just talking about themselves. The one thing at which they excel.

P.S. Thanks again, Joe...

x Unemployment rate for Black Americans @ 4.7% is now at an all-time low -- below 5% for the first time in US history pic.twitter.com/JXVjsFYtv5 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 5, 2023

JEERS to America: land of the guns, home of the gun nuts. What happens in the wake of the mass shooting in Newtown Aurora Binghamton Tucson Santa Barbara Charleston Lafayette Roseburg Kalamazoo Orlando Alexandria Las Vegas Parkland Benton Pittsburgh Thousand Oaks Aurora Poway Highlands Ranch Virginia Beach Gilroy El Paso Dayton Midland/Odessa Fresno Milwaukee Atlanta Boulder Colorado Springs Chicago Buffalo Uvalde Tulsa Highland Park Colorado Springs again Monterey Park Nashville Louisville etcetera etcetera Dallas (9 killed, 7 more shot but alive at a shopping mall) is depressingly predictable:

The community will grieve. Gun control advocates will wisely suggest that this might be a good time to review our federal and state firearms policies so that our nation's shameful record of gun violence might be improved upon. The right-wing gun nuts and media machine will claim it’s “just a lone wolf,” then blame Democrats (and their movies and video games and abortion and same-sex marriages and, of course, doors) for the carnage and urge every living soul and their pets to arm themselves to the teeth, and the NRA will insist it's "too soon" to talk about gun control as they continue scaring politicians into looking the other way by informing them that, "We'll be scoring you on your response." Like I said, predictable. Depressingly. Again.

CHEERS to "Give 'Em Hell Harry." And happy 139th birthday to #33, the former haberdasher who said "I felt like the moon, the stars and all the planets had fallen on me" when he became president after FDR died in 1945. Back when he had some shred of relevance, George W. Bush liked to cling to the notion that his legacy would be vindicated over time, as Truman's was. Or perhaps not: when Bush came into office, the country was enjoying virtually unprecedented peace and prosperity and he led us straight into depression and war. Truman's situation was a bit different. From the book Rating the Presidents, in which over 700 historians and political gurus rank Truman #7:

Ahead of him was the task of leading a nation worn out from almost sixteen years of depression and war. Truman circa 1959 in a reproduction of the Oval Office at his presidential library. Truman paid heavily for the mood of the people and the troubles of the times. Contemporary opinion polls gave him terrible ratings. He was reviled, the endless butt of jokes like, "To err is Truman." In later, calmer years historians and political scientists assessing his standing consistently ranked him among America's ten best presidents. Our poll participants give him high rankings in all categories, never dropping him lower than ninth and in the Accomplishments and Crisis Management categories ranked him sixth.

But, golly, it sure sucked when Dewey defeated him. Titter titter.

x Lemurs are one of most endangered groups of animals on earth. They have have large eyes, foxlike faces, monkeylike bodies, and long hind limbs. pic.twitter.com/K7Hkoett7v — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) May 5, 2023

CHEERS to real "Mission Accomplished" moments. Speaking of Harry Truman, World War II—which got started in 1939 when Mrs. O'Leary's cow kicked a kerosene lantern into Adolf Hitler's crotch (source: Conservapedia)—officially ended in Europe 78 years ago today. Truman famously said: "The flags of freedom fly all over Europe." And the head of the House cafeteria famously said: "Hooray, we can finally change 'freedom veal' back to 'wiener schnitzel.'"

CHEERS to flipping your way to the top. Now it all makes sense. The "imminent" charges in the election fraud investigation down Georgia-way have taken longer than expected, but for a good reason. Turns out the mighty warriors for Trump get cold feet at the prospect of prison time, so they're reverting to their natural rat-fink nature:

Eight of the so-called "fake electors" in Georgia who were allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state have accepted immunity in the Fulton County probe into the matter, according to their lawyer. […] You can just call her Fani the Flipper. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is probing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in the state, after Trump was heard in a January 2021 phone call pleading with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him "find 11,780 votes," the exact number he needed to win Georgia. […] Seven of the electors, according to the filing, have sat for interviews with the district attorney's office.

Rumor has it that at least one of the play-acting “electors” ratted out a certain alleged co-conspirator named Senator Lindsey Graham, and suggested he “lawyer up” right quick. Oh, they’ll love him in prison—he’ll put fresh sprigs of jasmine on all the dining hall tables in the morning and do highlights from Streetcar Named Desire at night. (I hear his “Stella!!!” shatters windows.)

Ten years ago in C&J: May 8, 2013

JEERS to more ankle biting. Here we go again. The House oversight committee will be holding hearings today on BENGHAZI BENGHAZI BENGHAZI!!! Answers will be demanded, whistles will be blown, tempers will flare, umbrage will be taken, fingers will be pointed. And pointed. And…[flips page]…pointed some more. By the end of the day, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president after Barack Obama flees town with his Kenyan birth certificate and a steamer trunk full of arugula from the White House garden strapped to the back of a Studebaker. Oh, and to you students who will be reading about this next year in U.S. History class from a textbook approved by the Texas Board of Education: sorry—I shoulda yelled "Spoiler alert."

And just one more…

CHEERS to Saturday morning's historic event. The last time a monarch got coronated—1953—I was still a one-celled amoeba that wouldn’t crawl out of the primordial ooze and make my debut as a bouncing baby human for another eleven years. So I had no idea what to do or how to act Saturday morning when Charles the Third was crowned, orb'd, and scepter'd as King of England. Do I bow? Do I kneel? (If so, one knee or two?) Do I make that Benny Hill salute where it looks like I'm shielding my eyes from a sudden solar eclipse? Do I eat kippers? Kidney pudding? Shepard's pie? Do I run out and greet all my neighbors with a chipper "Helloooooooooooo"? It's all so complicated, and they never taught us any of this stuff in school. So I woke up at 5am EDT, farted in their general direction, and went back to sleep. God save the king.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

