'Just inhumane': Watch Morning Joe's scathing rebuke of Texas governor

The MSNBC host saved his most sobering indictment of Abbott until the end, saying, “There is a sickness in the state of Texas. And that sickness starts at the very top with Greg Abbott—who refuses to protect little children in the state of Texas. Whether it's at school or whether it's his church or whether it's at shopping malls or even inside their own homes.”

Today’s Republican party has a sickness and complete lack of humanity, something far too many Republican voters seem to view as a feature, not a bug.

x YouTube Video

Scarborough’s comments also come just days after Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self managed to bring the concept of praying to a new low when he was interviewed by CNN’s Paula Reid. The Texas Republican could not put together a sentence that wasn’t loaded with contradictions at every turn. Self could offer nothing but nonsensical thoughts and prayers, hellbent on offering the same platitudes on repeat for almost four minutes as the CNN host pressed him for more.

And when you think about it, that makes sense. They’ve tried nothing, and nothing works. Thoughts and prayers are all they have.

x YouTube Video

RELATED STORIES:

Greg Abbott blathers vapid word salad in response to latest Texas massacre

New report on Uvalde mass shooting exposes why law enforcement sat on their hands for over an hour

2023 may be an off-year, but that just means Virginia takes its traditional place as one of the key states to watch. With odd-year state elections, Virginia has often been a key bellwether for the rest of the country, and this year is no different. Both the state senate and the general assembly are up, and both chambers could be won by either party. Daily Kos Elections Editor Jeff Singer joins us to preview the key races in both the June primary and the fall general election.