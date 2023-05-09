Video on surviving a mass shooting goes viral. Go figure

The FBI cannot make policy. They can, however, produce active shooter training videos in the hopes of teaching the public how to increase the odds of surviving our country’s terrible policies. A video the agency put together in 2020 is even more relevant today in the wake of a series of highly publicized mass shootings this year. It gives the public a taste of what law enforcement considers the best practices for victims of a mass shooting event. It boils down to three things: Run, hide, or fight. Three years later, the video is making the rounds on social media once again.
Comments are closed on this story.