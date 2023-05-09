Twitter reacts to judgment against Donald Trump

Donald Trump is liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll at a luxury department store in 1996. A jury awarded Carroll $5 million in the case. One wonders if CNN will be asking the disgraced, twice-impeached, accused of rape, liable for sexual assault former president about that during their town hall on Wednesday.

Reactions from around social media came in along with some vintage Donald Trump whining via his far less successful social media company, Truth Social, where he wrote something about a “witch hunt” and not knowing E. Jean Carroll.

First, the person of the hour.

x Columnist E. Jean Carroll was spotted leaving a Manhattan courthouse after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation. https://t.co/3ipo175Wxp pic.twitter.com/ds6Im0gFYV — The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2023

How’s The Donald doing again?