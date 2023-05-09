CNN reports criminal charges filed against George Santos

CNN is reporting that Republican Rep. George Santos of New York is facing criminal charges brought against him by federal prosecutors. The specific charges are unknown and are currently under seal; Santos is "expected" to appear in federal court as soon as tomorrow.

"During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked," notes CNN. The most active investigation has appeared to be a probe of possible false statements in Santos' federal campaign finance disclosures.

Santos was exposed as a seemingly habitual liar who fabricated much of his life story as he ran for his current House seat. Despite the revelations, Republicans have been in no hurry to call for his resignation, as his seat could flip to Democratic control in the resulting special election.

