In a betrayal of monumental proportions, Target and Bud Light, familiar household names known as much for their national appeal as for their previously vaunted pro-LGBTQ positions, have seemingly caved to pressure from those intent on upholding bigotry.

In the lead-up to Pride Month, Target discreetly pulled its Pride collection, a vibrant assortment of clothing and children's books that conveyed a message of acceptance to the LGBTQ community. At a time when anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures are at all-time high (at least 417 bills have been introduced since April 3!) and white nationalist groups escalate their attacks against LGBTQ spaces, Target is sending the wrong message. Caving to bigots is cowardly behavior that enables and normalizes hate.

Similarly, Bud Light, having faced conservative backlash for a campaign with a transgender influencer, chose to play into the hands of ignorance, placing their marketing executives “on leave.” What this action signifies is clear: appeasing bigotry was more important to them than standing by their expressed commitment to diversity and equality.

What messages are these corporations sending with their actions? This surrender to intolerance sets a troubling precedent, reinforcing the notion that public meltdowns of bigots hold more sway than upholding the rights of marginalized communities. Worse, it encourages those who opposed the actions of corporations like Target and Bud Light to intensify their attacks on the principles of inclusivity and diversity.

Businesses like these wield vast influence, shaping not just the commercial landscape but societal norms and public discourse. When they fail to resist bigotry, they risk legitimizing those who propagate hate and discrimination. They tacitly condone the rollback of hard-won rights and freedoms for marginalized communities. And in doing so, they betray consumers' trust.

Corporations have a responsibility that goes beyond profits and shareholders. They have a duty to promote equality, uphold human rights, and resist forces that threaten these principles. It's high time corporations remembered this and acted accordingly.

