While the chyron above says “Speaker McCarthy vehemently defends Trump,” the reality was much less robust. The release of multiple pictures from the special counsel investigation into Donald Trump’s mishandling of possibly dozens of boxes of classified material not hard to find. Images from a small bathroom, on a small stage, in a room under a pipe from the twice-indicted (for now) former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort paint a very clear picture of how the word “mishandling” undersells his 37-count federal indictment.

On Monday, McCarthy was forced to answer reporters’ questions about the indictments Trump faces and his responses were not simply lacking in “vehemence,” they were pathetic.

Asked about the images of classified “boxes in the bathroom” at Mar-a-Lago, McCarthy attempted to deflect the question to President Joe Biden, saying that at least “a bathroom door locks.” Regrettably for McCarthy, questions about a former president facing multiple indictments is a much more interesting topic for news media than whether or not trans athletes should be allowed to wear their preferred running sneakers.

I guess this is going to be MAGA’s “but her emails” now?

x I always think of @SpeakerMcCarthy as this character. pic.twitter.com/ftacD6ViIr — Milenaac (@milenaac) June 12, 2023

McCarthy was then asked if he had made his way through the 49-page indictment, since it was released three days ago.

x Speaker McCarthy tells me that he has not read the entire indictment against former President Trump, only some of it, he said.



"I haven’t read it all the way through. I read a lot of portions of it, though."



KM has not spoken to Trump since the indictment, he told reporters. pic.twitter.com/OkdHtIIznU — Gabe Ferris (@GabeFerris) June 12, 2023

I guess that’s the new “I didn’t read the tweet”?

x He hasn’t read the whole indictment ?? Seriously ? He’s the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the leader of the Republicans in the House. And he hasn’t read the charges against the Leader of his Party ??? I just don’t buy that. — Dennis Maloney (@DennisMaloney9) June 12, 2023

Kevin McCarthy has never been good at fielding questions about his party, and his continued lack of caliber isn’t leading them anywhere but down the drain.

