When former Gov. Chris Christie got his own CNN town hall Monday night, he leveled with attendees about Donald Trump.

"He hasn't won a damn thing since 2016," Christie said, noting Republicans’ losses in 2018, 2020, and devastating underperformance in 2022. "Loser, loser, loser,” he summed up.

x YouTube Video

Christie noted that Trump can't handle the truth: He lost. "I'd be pretty bummed out too if I lost to Joe Biden," Christie quipped, "but the fact is, he did."

x YouTube Video

Christie told attendees Trump isn’t out for anybody but himself. "I'm convinced that if he goes back to the White House that the next four years will all be about him just settling scores with everybody who he thinks wasn't perfectly nice to him."

In fact, if you think Trump was self-involved last time around in the White House, buckle up if he gets in again: “He will care less about the country this time than he did four years ago.”

x YouTube Video

As a former federal prosecutor, Christie outlined the most egregious parts of last week’s federal indictment against Trump and blasted him for “voluntarily putting our country through this” when all he had to do was return the documents. “It’s our property,” Trump said of the highly sensitive documents.

x YouTube Video

Christie also assured the audience that the indictment, as thorough as it was, likely only included about a third of the evidence federal investigators uncovered. “When you’re a prosecutor, you never put every card on the table before trial.

x YouTube Video

Christie called Trump’s reckless handling of classified documents “indefensible” and slammed other GOP rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for “playing political games” on the issue.

x YouTube Video

Finally, Christie destroyed Trump’s 2020 election fraud lies.

“Just show me the evidence, he said, “But there's no evidence.”

“To me this is the most destructive thing he's done—people want to believe the president of the United States, right?” said Christie. “That’s when it was over for me with Donald—when he stood behind the seal in the East Room of the White House at 2:30 in the morning on election morning and said the election was stolen.”

x YouTube Video

Keep it coming, Christie.