Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki now hosts her own show on MSNBC called “Inside with Jen Psaki.” On Sunday night, Psaki took on the recently unsealed charges against former President Donald Trump and his mishandling of classified materials after leaving office.

Psaki’s measured style made her a very effective press secretary in the Biden administration, and her deceptively simple dissection of right-wing hooey made her a favorite of Americans who prefer logic to showmanship. Using facts, Psaki always remained composed, even when faced with obdurate imbecility from the Peter Doocys of the world.

On Sunday, Psaki applied her unflappable logic to the Republican Party’s contradictory defenses of Donald Trump’s impeachable offenses and multiple indictments.

RELATED STORY: Jen Psaki serves ultra right-wing reporter’s inane question right back at her

Psaki began by explaining that regardless of your feelings on the matter, the 37-count federal indictment of Trump does not make him guilty of a crime. But, Psaki explains, the Republican Party’s continued insistence on arguing there is no venue where Donald Trump can be judged—be it by the electorate, by the Congress, or by the courts—is not a meaningful stance.

Enjoy.

RELATED STORIES:

'That is not how this works': Jen Psaki swats down factually incorrect question about abortion

Watch Fox reporter tell us he has a humiliation kink without telling us he has a humiliation kink

Jen Psaki tells Fox News’ Doocy to stop being a part of the problem and help with the solution

‘She, not he’: Psaki has no patience for Fox News reporter’s gotcha question

We talk about the field of Republicans willing to go up against the MAGA monster that is Trump. It’s a veritable who cares of the Republican Party, but it is also indicative of the rot inside of the conservative world.