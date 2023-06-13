Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in a federal courthouse in Florida on Tuesday, facing a 37-count indictment for his mishandling of classified documents. Trump’s refusal to stop playing president after losing the 2020 election has forced the Republican Party deeper and deeper into the grave they have dug themselves.

While America waits for Trump to show up, his supporters have begun to gather in front of the courthouse in Miami, and MAGA-world is pushing forth their best and brightest activists. If you are simply wearing an American flag outfit and holding up signage saying something about Donald Trump being your personal president, you are probably on the saner side of this event.

First up:

x A pro-Trump Uncle Sam has appeared outside the Miami courthouse where Trump will be arraigned.



He’s singing a “Rocket Man” parody and riding a hoverboard. pic.twitter.com/ymQAWmxmJM — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

Then there’s this guy. Yes, that’s a pig head, and his hat reads “Libertad.” That’s “freedom” in Spanish. Are you feeling owned yet?

Then there’s this fellow, who has his dreamcatcher diorama on the back of his truck.

Everybody except Trump is behind bars! Here’s the group founded by the super sketchy Maurice Symonette, “Blacks for Trump.”

This next guy looks like an alternative Florida version of Kid Rock, threatening violence that will make “January 6th look like a playground” if Trump is “indoctrinated.” (I believe he meant indicted, which already happened, buddy). The irony here is that Kid Rock is the Florida version of a Detroit rapper.

x "January 6th is gonna look like a playground" - Trump supporter Pat speaks outside of Trump National Doral Miami where Former President expected to arrive for his second Indictment - "All we need is an order, we are ready" pic.twitter.com/IbKyMwnNbz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 12, 2023

Pharma bro Vivek Ramaswamy, working to get his name into the news, put on his best Miami sports leisure wear and was flanked by white nationalist Laura Loomer as he learned to work a bullhorn in the hopes of peeling away one or two votes.

x pic.twitter.com/BT0FNr9184 — Charles Weber - aka THE Jew from Boca (@CWBOCA) June 13, 2023

And some more Loomer singing “Happy Birthday” to Trump?

The important thing to remember is that there is always half-paid work to be found around Trump.

x Are you sure he's not Trump's new attorney? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SLAnTTGfkO — jill.mack🍦🐝 (@JillyM98) June 13, 2023

