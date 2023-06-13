It’s Tuesday afternoon in Miami. It’s 87 degrees, and there is always the chance of one of those Florida afternoon thunderstorms that seem like nearly daily events. But for the moment, track conditions seem good as we all await the convoy of vehicles that will ferry Donald Trump to this, his second arraignment of the spring. Trump is due to be at the courthouse by 3PM Et. If you need a program for what to expect, Laura Clawson has you covered.

We’ll have to wait for the grand jury in Georgia, or one of special counsel Jack Smith’s other juries to let us know whether it will be a triple crowning, but for now it’s time to don your arraignment day chapeau, mix that arraignment day drink, and settle in for the coverage of Trump being shuffled through the legal system.

At the moment, a handful of Trump supporters are out in front of the Wilkie Ferguson Federal Courthouse being pursued by at least 200 reporters. If you’ve ever wanted your chance to explain your concerns about the connections between the underground wars of our lizard men overlords and their connections to Glade plug-in air fresheners, now is your time. You can probably land 10 network interviews in as many minutes.