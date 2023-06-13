Exactly who will be accompanying Trump on his journey today will be a bit of a mystery, as most of his legal team quit last week and he has advertised his inability to find another criminal attorney willing to sign on for abuse by a client with a reputation for berating his former attorneys while not paying his bills.
It’s not even clear that this will be an arraignment, as the summons only told Trump to appear before the court. He might actually get around to declaring how so very not guilty he is in front of Cannon. Or maybe she’ll just do it for him. The bookmaker’s odds that Cannon will make Trump pay any sort of bail, demand his passport, or put any sort of restriction on his movements or statements is roughly the same as those of Steve Bannon winning next year’s Preakness.