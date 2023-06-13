During Donald Trump’s arraignment in a federal courthouse in Miami, Fox News, the network somewhat incompetent at just about everything news-related, made quite the fun faux pas in its quest for breaking information. The hosts announced that they had video of former first lady Melania Trump “entering the courthouse just a short while ago.”

The problem is that the woman pictured in that image is Margo Martin, a political aide to the twice-indicted Trump. In Fox News’ defense, Martin has been called a “Melania Trump lookalike.” Not in their defense: She doesn’t look like Melania Trump if you’ve been breathlessly covering her and her husband’s every move for the past eight years.