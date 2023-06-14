Speaker Kevin McCarthy is going to bow to the extremists of his party, again, and allow another witch hunt against a political opponent. The Washington Post reports that Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has put forward a measure to censure California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for investigating the well-reported relationship between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

The resolution to censure Schiff would include fining him for $16 million. This number, according to Luna, is half the cost of the investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia. This is a charmingly high number. One wonders if Luna will be looking into the full costs of the multiple Benghazi-related investigations against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with the four-year wet blanket of nothingness called the Durham report.

Luna made her announcement on Tuesday while Donald Trump was being arraigned on a 37-count federal indictment that he mishandled dozens of boxes of classified documents, saying that Schiff “purposefully deceived his committee, Congress, and the American people.”

Schiff told “CNN This Morning” that he was “flattered” to have been so effective as a political opponent to Trump that the do-nothing Republican Party is coming at him in this way. But ultimately, Schiff explained, this is a way to “distract from Donald Trump’s legal problems,” calling the text of the resolution “kind of a grab-bag of Fox News attacks” on Schiff over the years.

If Luna’s name rings a bell, that’s because she’s a sort of George Santos-lite Republican with an ever-changing self-mythology about her religion, her upbringing, and her political affiliations. One can speculate about Luna’s motivations here: She might be trying to cozy up to the front-running MAGA crowd as rumors that she practices “witchcraft” have floated within the heavily MAGA-Florida Republican world.

Schiff’s response.

x "Trump is trying to make his case in the court of public opinion and doing what he always does, which is playing the victim, misrepresenting the facts..."@RepAdamSchiff says "the facts set out in the indictment if proven are devastating" for Trump: pic.twitter.com/qvTmk4QcJ7 — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) June 14, 2023

And here’s Luna doing the work of political revenge that her party is now known for.

