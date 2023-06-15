The bad news on the climate front these days tends to overshadow the good, which is no surprise given how bad the situation really is. The Arctic is melting. The Antarctic is melting. And all the places in between are going through greater or lesser disruptive changes of their own. As scientists now see it, we’re headed for 2.7° C (4.9° F) of global warming before the 22nd century rolls around. That is, unless far stricter measures are undertaken to accelerate our reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to zero and eventually remove at least some of what has accumulated in the atmosphere during the industrial age and is now causing what we’re beginning to see happen.

That level of warming scientists say we are on a trajectory for without stricter policies would be a very nasty world for a whole lot of species, including ours. As anyone paying even cursory attention knows, the gloomy litany of potentially deadly climate impacts is long. Premature attrition would be higher than any in human experience. Some of the impacts are already baked in. What we can still do to mitigate or prevent the worst impacts can be a divisive question. So far, climatologists in the aggregate have only made one significant wrong estimate about climate change—the speed with which the negative impacts will occur. The acceleration of change is now visible in much of the data. Some impacts around the Antarctic that scientists had calculated would take centuries to unfold now appear to be a possibility in decades. And what happens in the Antarctic won’t stay in the Antarctic. Eventually, the acceleration of impacts from greenhouse gas emissions will reach the point of no return, the tipping point, the place where human-caused climate damage becomes irreversible in terms of human life spans. Or until interstellar saviors gift us with an atmospheric healing potion that has no harmful side-effects. A few scientists say they think we’re already past the tipping point—or points. That has the effect of many non-scientists asserting “we’re fucked.” We certainly could be. But whether Earthlings have the political and sociological capability to alter that lethal global warming trajectory remains an unanswered question. The historical record is inauspicious in this regard. Time will tell. And since time is short, the answer will be apparent before long. What we do have is the economic and technological capability to stop well short of that disastrous 4.9° F. One of the quickest ways to get greenhouse gas emissions reduced is to greatly reduce demand for products that generate them. The progress on renewables is on the cusp of doing just that. Creating and spreading environmentally sound technology is, of course, far from the only thing that must be done to stop the wrecking of our planet. In that regard, there is plenty to talk about. But it’s encouraging to see some elements of the antidote accelerating along with the acceleration of climate impacts. The International Energy Agency’s latest outlook on renewables including energy storage is upbeat in the matter.

The report follows on its report of six months ago and covers only what the agency’s analysts believe will be the picture for 2023-2024, not further in the future, which is always a big guessing game no matter how diligent the calculators are. The report covers a broad range of renewables—hydroelectric, geothermal, biofuels, energy storage, solar, and wind. But the latter two get the most attention because they make up the bulk of likely installations. Photovoltaic solar will lead the record-breaking additions of renewable power worldwide this year. The IEA projects that increase at more than 440 gigawatts of new renewable capacity. How many average American homes will a gigawatt of solar capacity provide electricity for? That depends. If the IEA projection is met, those added gigawatts will boost the total worldwide capacity of renewable installations to 3,800 GW of capacity in 2023. That’s close to the combined capacity of China and the United States from all sources. The IEA estimates this will rise to 4,500 GW in 2024. Currently, the total worldwide capacity of electricity generators from all energy sources is slightly over 11,000 gigawatts. Of the new additions in renewables capacity in the next two years, IEA forecasts that solar PV will account for two-thirds. The charts below show the renewables estimates for 2023 and 2024 and the cumulative installations for 2017-2022. You can find a larger, more readable chart on page 20 of the report. Net RE Capacity Additions by Technology, 2017-2024 China remains the undisputed leader in global renewables installations. In 2022, its share of the world total was 50%. For 2024 the IEA estimates China’s share will hit 55%. What about the United States? Installed wind capacity is estimated by the IEA to be headed for an additional 12 GW this year and a similar amount next year. Currently, 145 GW of wind capacity is installed in the U.S. New solar PV capacity is estimated at an additional 30 GW in 2023. The consultancy Wood Mackenzie projects that the U.S. solar market will triple in size over the next five years, bringing total installed solar capacity to 378 GW by 2028. For comparison, total U.S. generating capacity from all energy sources is currently 1,140 GW. A larger more readable map can be found here. The IEA attributes to the Inflation Reduction Act a good deal of its projections of accelerated installation of U.S. renewables. But there are obstacles. Congressional Republicans (all of whom voted against the IRA in the first place) are intent on gutting it. Permitting hangups are delaying solar, wind, and energy storage installations. Molasses move faster in the snow than approvals for badly needed new or upgraded transmission lines. Many solar and wind installations are proposed for remote locations that require interconnections to transmission lines to tie them into the grid. Distributed solar—typically rooftop panels on residences and commercial buildings or their surroundings—make up about a third of current solar generating capacity in the United States. In most cases, these already have easy access to the grid, although some small portion of users are off grid. We need both rooftop solar and utility solar to meet clean energy goals, and that means more and better transmission lines. The years-long delays in approvals are a barrier to this end, and they mean a huge number of proposed solar and wind projects never get built. A New York Times article by Brad Plumer explains the provblems. “From our perspective, the interconnection process has become the No. 1 project killer,” said Piper Miller, vice president of market development at Pine Gate Renewables, a major solar power and battery developer. This 2022 document explains things from the perspective of the Department of Energy’s Office of Policy: The total amount of new electric generation capacity needed to meet ambitious 2030 clean energy goals is already in the early development pipeline. More than 930 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and nuclear capacity are currently sitting in interconnection queues seeking transmission access, along with over 420 GW of energy storage (Figure 1). This is roughly the same amount of clean capacity needed to hit an 80% clean electricity share in 2030. It is also a large step towards the capacity needed to reach 100% clean electricity in 2035 under accelerated electrification, consistent with the nation’s decarbonization commitments. But that was a year ago. In April this year, the researchers at the Berkeley Lab came up with another number: The amount of new power generation and energy storage in the transmission interconnection queues across the U.S. continues to rise dramatically, with over 2,000 gigawatts (GW) of total generation and storage capacity now seeking connection to the grid, according to new research by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). The queues indicate particularly strong interest in solar, battery storage, and wind energy, which account for 95% of all proposed capacity. In fact, the combined solar and wind capacity now actively seeking grid interconnection (~1,250 GW) approximately equals the installed capacity of the entire U.S. power plant fleet. But this growing backlog has become a major bottleneck for project development: projects are taking longer and longer to complete the interconnection study process and come online, and most of these interconnection requests are ultimately canceled and withdrawn. Entering an interconnection queue is only one of many steps in the development process; projects must also have agreements with landowners and communities, power purchasers, equipment suppliers, and financiers, and may face transmission upgrade requirements. Data from these queues nonetheless provide a general indicator for mid-term trends in developer interest. Berkeley Lab compiled and analyzed data from the seven organized electricity markets in the US and additional 35 utilities outside of those regions, which collectively represent over 85% of all U.S. electricity load. The findings are reported in a new slide deck, data file, and interactive visualization that synthesize data from transmission interconnection queues throughout the United States to illustrate trends in proposed power plants across technologies, time, and regions. A potential 2,000 gigawatts of proposed solar, wind, and storage facilities await the thumb-twiddlers to fix the transmission problem. That amount could replace all non-renewable generating capacity in the U.S. and build all or most of what’s needed to cover the extra capacity that will be needed to electrify the entire nation. The debt ceiling deal included a speeding up of energy projects by shortening the time for environmental reviews. The compromise that created the deal unfortunately applies to accelerating approval of fossil fuel projects as well as those for producing clean energy. But nothing was done in the deal to secure approval of new transmission lines and the interconnection of proposed renewable projects to the grid. Instead, the deal requires the North American Electric Reliability Corp. to study the transmission issue and come up with recommendations in 18 months. It’s said that ordering a study is often just a call for building another shelf. But maybe this time will be different. At any rate, the NAER should have a good head start given that the Department of Energy published its 191-page draft of the National Transmission Needs Study report in February. The public comment period ended in April. One can hope the NAER recommendations coming in January 2025 will set us on the right path. As noted above, generating our electricity from clean sources isn’t our only necessity in addressing the climate crisis. But it’s a crucial one of which the accelerating progress gives us reason for hope amid the pessimism.

A woman walks past a working oil pumpjack in Signal Hill, Los Angeles County, California.

In a letter Monday, more than 100 scientists called on Gov. Gavin Newscom to end the expansion of oil and gas drilling in California, particularly in residential neighborhoods. After thanking the governor for his efforts to reduce oil and gas extraction impacts from frontline communities, taking steps against price gouging and supporting legislation that last year established a safety and health buffer zone between residences and new drilling operations, the signators voiced concerns about the pace of new projects being approved:

"However, in this time of emergency, we are shocked at the sharp increase in oil and gas permitting by CalGEM, which has approved more than 1,000 permits this year for oil and gas operators to continue drilling," the scientists continued, referring to the state's energy management agency. "Even more shocking is the fact that almost two-thirds of those permits are for projects within the landmark 3,200-foot health and safety buffer you and your administration fought hard to pass last fall." California cannot be a climate, health and environmental justice leader while giving permits to the oil industry to dig, burn, and dump toxic pollution in our communities, air, and water

Specifically they ask the governor to restart rule-making “to permanently establish” the buffer zone. Enforcement of the buffer zone established by the hard-fought passage of SB 1137 has been suspended because petitioners sponsored by an oil and gas trade group gathered enough signatures to put a referendum on the 2024 general election ballot that, if passed, would eliminate the buffer and leave people’s health at risk. Earlier this year, inspectors found that 27 sites—or 40% of all those examined—were leaking the potent greenhouse gas methane in a part of Kern County that is 90% Latino.

Said one signer of the letter, Aradhna Tripati, a professor at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, "Gov. Newsom has the power to end the neighborhood oil drilling that is poisoning communities of color first and worst. We need him to act now to stop drilling near where people live, work, and play to protect Californians on the frontlines of deadly fossil fuel pollution."

A new 87-page report chock full of charts and analyses from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) forecasts that electric vehicle sales will more than triple to 28% in the United States by 2026, up from 7.6% in 2022. That feat will be driven in great part by provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In March, the last month of complete data, 16,6% of new car sales were EVs, so the forecast seems wholly reasonable. But there are many obstacles to their adoption. Among these are shortages of critical mineral supplies, permitting hold-ups, and a desperate need to expand and upgrade the electrical grid.

Under provisions designed specifically to accelerate a U.S. transition to EVs from vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, this aspect of the IRA is focused on growing domestic supply chains and making the U.S. less dependent on China and other nations for lithium extraction and refining as well as battery production. The IRA provides a tax credit up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used EVs.

Said Aleksandra O’Donovan, head of electric vehicles at BNEF, “Direct electrification via batteries is the most efficient, cost-effective and commercially available route to fully decarbonizing road transport. Still, a stronger push is needed on areas like heavy trucking, charging infrastructure and raw material supply.”

There are a dozen angles to look at in a report like this. Here’s just one:

Reaching net-zero road transport emissions by 2050 is still possible but much faster progress is needed. The gap between BNEF’s Economic Transition Scenario and the Net Zero Scenario is smaller than in any of our previous projections. This is due to new stronger policy support in the US, early EV progress in a few emerging economies like India, Thailand and Indonesia, growing global investment in charging infrastructure and the battery supply chain, and technology innovations like sodium-ion batteries. A stronger push is still needed. Heavy trucks in particular are far behind the net-zero trajectory and should be a priority focus for policy makers. Grid investments, grid connections and permitting processes also need to be streamlined to support the large number of charging points needed for the transition.

DeSmog Launches Industrial Aquaculture Project. Putting the sustainability claims of seafood companies under the spotlight. The mainstream argument goes that aquaculture can provide a much-needed respite to overfished wild stocks. But the trouble is that popular carnivorous fish such as salmon, shrimp, and sea bass have to be fed with other fish, which are ground up to make fishmeal and fish oil.

other fish, How San Francisco translated its 300-page climate plan into tangible actions for residents. Most climate action plans are long, dry documents that few people understand. San Francisco decided to change that.

Mapped: Renewable Energy and Battery Installations in the U.S. in 2023 by Visual Capitalist. Solar is set to make up 54% of all new U.S. power installations in 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration. Batteries will another make up another 17%, with natural gas coming in third at 14%.

Biden’s Unused Clean Energy Authority. By David Dayen at The American Prospect. The administration can do more than offer dollars. It can use its authority to mobilize the nation, prioritize the energy transformation, and adjust where to target support over time. A new report from Evergreen Action, a close adviser to Democrats on the Inflation Reduction Act, highlights one tool that could be leveraged for this purpose: the Korean War-era Defense Production Act. This obscure law got renewed attention during the pandemic, when it was employed over 100 times to ensure the production of personal protective equipment and vaccines to fight COVID-19. Evergreen shows how the DPA can also be used for the green mobilization, mostly without additional congressional action. “This would lay the foundation for the long view of the clean energy transition, we’re talking about today to 2050 and beyond,” said Trevor Dolan, Evergreen Action’s policy lead for industry and workforce, who authored the paper.

Where are the world’s water stresses? By John P. Ruehl at Globetrotter. The U.S. is not alone in the contentious domestic debate over water supplies. Australian states have constantly quarreled over water rights across the Murray-Darling Basin. Disruptions to water supply or perceived misuse can cause immediate social unrest, and countries like Iran and France have seen violent protests regarding water recently. Constant and affordable access to fresh water is recognized as a basic human right by the UN. And in addition to providing a foundation for life, fresh water is also crucial for industry and manufacturing, energy production, agriculture, sanitation, and other essential societal functions. But around the world, its availability is threatened. Desertification, climate change, man-made water diversion, dam building, pollution, and overuse have seen rivers, lakes, and aquifers dry up. Since 2000, the world has added almost 2 billion people, putting further strain on global water infrastructure and supplies.

How New York State Could Unlock Billions for Climate Finance. By Kate Aronoff at The New Republic. A bill being considered in Albany could fundamentally change the rules for private creditors—and stop them from milking poorer countries for money. Economists have warned for years that the world lacks an orderly system to deal with debt crises and curb unscrupulous investors that swoop in to bleed already struggling countries dry. Now low-income countries are increasingly having to pay out to recover from climate-fueled disasters and prepare for those to come—all as the world should be transitioning from fossil fuels at a rapid pace. Climate finance is still inordinately dispersed via loans that can add to those burdens. An unlikely place could make serious, rapid inroads toward alleviating that crisis, and free up billions of dollars in climate finance in the process: Albany, New York, where the laws that govern more than half of all private debt globally are made.

A home burns as the Oak Fire moves through the area on July 23, 2022, near Mariposa, California

Looking for Home in an Overheating World. By Jane Braxton Little at TomDispatch. The importance of place and the draw of home is at odds with the future we have created for our planet. Think of the [wildfire] destruction of my adopted [Greenville, California] hometown as a parable for what the next century of climate change holds in store for this country, as Jake Bittle makes all too clear in his book The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration. By the end of 2021, one in three Americans had already experienced some kind of weather disaster driven by climate change and last year alone more than 3 million Americans lost their homes to climate disasters. These days, it’s the sort of heartbreaking tale told around the globe, one that will, it seems, only worsen into the distant future. By 2050, it’s now believed that between 31 million and 72 million people across sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America will be displaced due to water stress, sea level rise, or crop failures, according to an estimate in the most recent report of the International Panel on Climate Change. Unless we dramatically curb greenhouse-gas emissions in the years to come, scientists predict that, by century’s end, climate-change-caused events will affect every last one of us. Where will we go to find safety from fire, floods, and extreme storms then? How long will those of us uprooted from our homes have to stay in evacuation sanctuaries? Will we ever find home again?

It’s not the job of children to fix the climate crisis. We must show them grown-ups are leading the way. By Cassy Polimeni at The Guardian. The main difference between writing for children and writing for adults is that stories for young people must have hope, a glimmer of something on the horizon that says: keep going. The real-life Dawns, Greta Thunberg and her ilk, have proven young people can be powerful agents of change, and the narrative has shifted to accommodate and celebrate their voices—and rightly so. But among defiant stories of empowered kids we need to offer reminders that the responsibility isn’t theirs alone; grown-ups are already helping. Children are the future, but we need to lead the way—at least for now. We owe it to them.

Wildfire smoke reminded people about climate change. How soon will they forget? By Umair Irfan at Vox. Given that the smoke has shrouded one of the most populated parts of the country (and some of the largest media markets), it makes sense that the dirty air is getting a lot of attention. And many people under the pall are drawing a link to rising average temperatures. President Joe Biden on Thursday called it “another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change.” But after the fires burn out and the smoke dissipates, will people still care as much about rising temperatures? And will that concern translate into action? To an extent, sure. But public opinion research on this is surprisingly murky. [...] Recent polls have shown that Americans are connecting these dots. The Pew Research Center reported last year that among people who experienced events like heat waves, drought, and wildfires, more than 80% said climate change played a role. However, there was a big gap between Republicans and Democrats, with Democrats more likely to report a larger role for climate change. Surprise!

Net-zero targets are more popular than ever, but less than 5% are credible. By Joseph Winters at Grist. New report finds country-level climate plans aren’t matched with reliable pledges from states and businesses. Country-level pledges to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions boomed during the lead-up to the United Nations’ 2021 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and now cover more than 90% of global GDP. But reaching these targets will require emissions cuts from all of those countries’ cities, states, regions, and companies—and researchers say too few have gotten on board the net-zero train. A report released Monday by Net Zero Tracker, a collaboration among four environmental nonprofits and research organizations, shows that a concerning number of subnational governments—as well as 40% of the world’s largest companies—lack a net-zero target, raising questions about national governments’ ability to drive down climate pollution. Of the subnational governments and companies that do have a target, not even 5% meet minimum procedural requirements for credibility, including, for example, covering greenhouse gas emissions associated with the products businesses sell to consumers.

“Once there were brook trout in the streams in the mountains. You could see them standing in the amber current where the white edges of their fins wimpled softly in the flow. They smelled of moss in your hand. Polished and muscular and torsional. On their backs were vermiculate patterns that were maps of the world in its becoming. Maps and mazes. Of a thing which could not be put back. Not be made right again. In the deep glens where they lived all things were older than man and they hummed of mystery.”—Cormac McCarthy, The Road

Heavy equipment loading coal at one of the operations of the Montana-based Decker Coal Company.

Climate trial opens with tears from teen, alarm from scientist. By Lesley Clark at ClimateWire. “The future of the places I love is in question, and my prevailing emotion is loss,” said one of the 16 young people who claim Montana officials are ignoring climate risks. The first U.S. youth climate trial opened Monday with tears from an activist, alarm from a climate scientist and testimony from a witness who 51 years ago helped write a constitutional provision to protect Montana's environment. Thirteen of the 16 young people who are suing Montana, accusing officials of violating the state constitution and worsening climate change by embracing fossil fuels, packed onto wooden benches in a second-floor courtroom for seven hours of testimony to kick off two weeks of proceedings in the landmark trial. In a nearby theater, friends and supporters cheered on the livestream. The case, Held v. Montana, is the first of its kind to make it to trial in the United States and could serve as a bellwether for other efforts to hold governments and industries to account for their role in warming the planet. The state sought to dismiss the case in a brief opening statement as much ado about nothing. Montana Assistant Attorney General Michael Russell predicted the young challengers would present "lots of emotion" as well as "sweeping and dramatic assertions of doom that awaits us all." Yet, he said, the state's contribution is "too minuscule" to make a dent and that global climate change "relegates Montana's role to that of a spectator."

A desert lioness on the move with her four cubs in northwest Namibia.

Return of the lions: Large protected areas in Africa attract apex predator. By Pedro Kotzé at Mongabay. It’s a critical time for lion conservation as the species declines across Africa. Globally, the lion population has dropped by 43% over the past 21 years. Lions are classified as vulnerable by the IUCN, with the species facing a high risk of extinction in the wild. In many of the lion’s core ranges across Africa, populations have plummeted due to, among other reasons, habitat fragmentation and poaching. But some African lion populations are increasing, with the big cats spotted after years of absence in parks in Mozambique and Chad. The reason: the creation of vast protected landscape mosaics, with natural corridors stretching far beyond core protected lands, which consider the large areas lions need to roam seasonally. This strategy entails collaboration between multiple stakeholders and across varied land uses, including state lands and private property not formally protected. These examples are showing that conservation across landscape mosaics is possible in Africa, and offer the promise of wider benefits to ecosystems and people.

Rhinos’ Horns Were Cut to Thwart Poachers. After that, They Didn’t Go Out Much. By Rachel Nuwer at The New York Times. Black rhinos are the junkyard dogs of African rhinos. They’re not the biggest species on the continent, but they’re known for aggressively patrolling and defending their territories and are quick to charge any person, vehicle or other rhino they perceive as an intruder. One of the keys to that behavior, it turns out, appears to be their horns. Research published on Monday shows that black rhinos that have been dehorned in an attempt to thwart poachers engage in significantly fewer interactions with other rhinos and reduce the size of their home ranges. “It’s definitely disrupting their social networks,” said Vanessa Duthé, a doctoral candidate in conservation biology at the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, and lead author of the findings, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Save the Earth. It’s the only planet with chocolate.

The world’s biggest chocolate bar factory has a sweet secret: Heat pumps. By Dino Grandoni at The Washington Post. Forget about Oompa Loompas. The real heroes of the world’s largest chocolate bar factory are the heat pumps. A heat pump system at Mars Inc.'s factory in Veghel, Netherlands, harvests heat radiating from its refrigerators to produce hot water. Channeling it through the factory’s network of pipes, the confectioner uses what would otherwise be wasted energy to help keep its syrup warm and chocolate molten. For years, heat pumps have been used as an energy-efficient alternative to fossil-fuel-powered furnaces to warm and cool homes, especially in eco-conscious Europe. Now with pressure to move away from fossil fuels rising, factories around the world are turning to the technology to make food, dry paper and perform other industrial tasks that would otherwise require burning fossil fuels for energy. Russia’s throttling of natural gas supplies after its invasion of Ukraine served as a wake-up call for Europe, where many countries rely on imported fuel to run factories.

Savannah Barteau and her son Enzo of Date Creek Ranch outside of Wickenburg, Arizona.

Climate-Smart Cowboys Hope Regenerative Cattle Ranching Can Heal the Land and Sequester Carbon. By Emma Peterson at Inside Climate News. Grazing livestock to mimic how wildlife forages can prevent the erosion of topsoil, protect water quality and keep carbon out of the atmosphere, but it requires big changes in how the beef industry operates. Holistic, regenerative grazing management takes into account the entire ecosystem where cattle graze, making sure a sustainable balance is kept between the cattle, wildlife and the health of the land. These practices, unfortunately, are rare, and often do not extend to large-scale or factory farms. According to the Arizona Beef Council, there are about 7,000 cattle-raising farms and ranches in Arizona, but less than 1,300 of them report having a grazing management plan that would prevent cattle from overgrazing and move them around in a way that mimics the natural grazing of wildlife. And not every ranch that claims to minimize their impacts on the land and climate are actually using such plans and practices with their cattle, as increasing demand for sustainable beef is also encouraging greenwashing that disguises the problems of livestock operations and gives local ranchers who are producing more environmentally-friendly beef a bad name. The Barteau family is one of the cattle ranchers in Arizona who are pursuing regenerative agriculture and environmentally conscious grazing management, driven by philosophical ideals, the intensifying drought plaguing the Southwest, or both.

Fossil Fuels Now Account for Less Than Half of China’s Power Capacity. By Yale Environment 360. Thanks to a growing buildout of renewable power, fossil fuels now account for less than half of China’s total installed power capacity, state media said Monday. In 2021, China set a goal for renewable capacity—including wind, solar, hydro, and nuclear power—to exceed fossil fuel capacity by 2025, a target that it has hit two years ahead of schedule, Reuters reports. Renewable sources, as China defines them, now make up 50.9 percent of the country’s power capacity. China’s renewable capacity has grown rapidly in recent years due partly to investments in wind and solar mega-projects in the country’s sparsely populated west that export power to manufacturing centers in the east.

Europe’s top science panel supports call for moratorium on deep-sea mining • Nature bans AI-generated art from its 153-year-old science journal • This El Niño Threatens New Levels of Global Economic Destruction • Bringing Oats Back to American Farms • ‘This Is the Critical Decade for Climate Change’: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reach Record High • How seeing corpses reduces the lifespan of flies • Drought-plagued Nevada pledged to do away with 3,900 acres of grass in the Las Vegas area within six years, but a ProPublica analysis found that the state grossly overestimated how much of that grass would likely be removed • BLM proposes renewable energy rule, expanded solar in 5 states