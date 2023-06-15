On Tuesday, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to his illegal squirreling away of dozens of boxes of classified materials. After his arraignment in a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, Trump made a stop at long-standing Miami landmark restaurant Versailles in the Little Havana.

With cameras and phones capturing the scene, an impromptu “prayer” huddle took place (and was as awkward as any prayer activity featuring Donald Trump usually is). Trump treated the public interaction as he does most things: a campaign event. With arms out, Trump asked them “Are you ready?” He repeated his question and then said “Food for everyone! Food for everyone.”

Spoiler alert! The Miami New Times reports that Trump left shortly thereafter and guess what did not happen at Versailles in Little Havana? That’s right: Apparently no one got any food on Donald Trump’s dime.

The fact that Donald Trump is a liar is no surprise, nor is his use of lies to create the huckster’s illusion that he’s magnanimous when everything he does is in service of himself. Whether it’s contractors, students, or charities, the Trump name means you’re getting stuck with the bill.

You can thank me for skipping the video of the “prayer circle.”

x “Food for everyone!”



— Trump at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, after pleading not guilty in the classified documents case pic.twitter.com/hlAVwQdo3t — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

Here’s an artist’s rendition of Tuesday’s campaign stop.

x JUST IN:



Trump supporters left empty-handed after he promised 'food for everyone' at Miami's Versailles



Idiots



😂😂😂

I guess they had to go home and drink some more kool-aid pic.twitter.com/dsK3UImpTy — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) June 15, 2023

And a classic.

