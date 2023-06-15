President Joe Biden is not providing Republicans with the material they need to distract from Donald Trump’s long list of federal criminal charges, so they’re reaching, and the desperation shows. We’ve now lived through multiple news cycles of screeching about the flag at the White House Pride celebration, and the Fox News-to-Republican-lawmaker-to-Fox News outrage spiral is in full effect. First they tried to whip up anger about the flag being the “progress” version of the flag, which adds a chevron recognizing trans people and people of color. Then they moved on to flag placement as a major reason to rage.

Sen. Roger Marshall has introduced a bill officially named the “One Flag for All Act,” but it might as well be named the “No Pride Flags Here, No Sir Act,” because that’s what it is. Based on photographs of a Pride flag hanging at the White House flanked by U.S. flags, Marshall’s bill “prohibits any flag other than the American flag to be flown, draped or displayed on federal buildings, with certain exceptions.” Marshall’s announcement of his bill adds, “This legislation comes following the Biden Administration’s breach of U.S. Flag Code last weekend when a Pride flag was centered in between two American flags.”

The supposed violation is that the U.S. flag has to be in the center and above any other flags. But the picture Marshall tweeted to demonstrate the violation was taken from too close up to show the U.S. flag flying atop the White House, above and more or less centered over the Pride flag display, among other problems with this argument. Also, though, really? This is the latest big Biden scandal they’re going for with their guy under federal criminal indictment? The flag code is what they think is really going to speak to Americans? Or do they just think Americans hate LGBTQ+ people that much?

Apparently so. Fox News went with a big rant on this subject. Even on the current Muskified Twitter, though, the pushback was swift and fierce.

x Pretty sure this goes against some "flag code"

"Thou shalth not beat police with American flag"

From the Book of 1st Insurrectionist chapter 2 verse 7. https://t.co/iVVybR0DSO pic.twitter.com/tVa8j08tSP — Harry A Dunn 🖤 (@libradunn) June 15, 2023

x Republicans want to talk about Pride flags at the White House, because they don’t want to talk about the Nazi flags at their rallies. https://t.co/zuOjw95DQq — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 15, 2023

x damn not subsection Ehttps://t.co/DOnb6Si6uV — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 15, 2023

x Maybe if Fox didn’t crop the photo that created all this fake outrage 🤔 https://t.co/eRLvxq2nfQ pic.twitter.com/SjSqg2LFdO — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 15, 2023

x Enough of this nonsense. That provision of the Flag Code only applies when the flags are on staffs - which the Pride flag and the two US flags were not. And in any case, the US flag on top of the White House was at a higher point and centered. https://t.co/qpnraoUlV4 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 15, 2023

x Boy, if you guys are fans of calling out flagrant federal violations, have I got a fella for you! https://t.co/GQ0oe3W7dq — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) June 15, 2023

Once again Fox News and Republican lawmakers show how much they march in lockstep seeking partisan advantage. They also show how out of touch they are with everyone outside their base. Republicans have managed to pass far too many anti-LGBTQ+ state laws over the past year. The Proud Boys and other extremist groups have targeted LGBTQ+ events with threats and violence. Bigots have gotten books pulled out of classrooms and school libraries for daring to represent LGBTQ+ characters. But despite all that, there is broad public support for rights like marriage equality and for the passage of nondiscrimination laws. A Pride flag simply isn’t the widespread outrage bait Fox News and politicians like Marshall think it is. And if they want young voters, boy is this the wrong move.

