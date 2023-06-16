Far too many people experience hunger in our wealthy nation, including 9 million children who are “food insecure.” Around the world, the number of people globally who are severely hungry has increased by 33% since last year.

Climate change threatens to increase these numbers. As global temperatures and extreme weather events rise, the conditions make it more difficult for farmers to grow food, transport food, and for those facing hunger to get it. Our current agricultural system contributes to these joint crises, prioritizing corporations’ profits over people and our planet.

The 2023 Farm Bill is a critical opportunity to improve food security and nutrition for people and promote climate resilience in the U.S. and across the world. As Congress begins working on this important legislation, we must urge them to prioritize the needs of our communities and the climate, not corporate profit margins.

Sign the petition to Congress: Address hunger, food access, and climate resilience in the 2023 Farm Bill.

No one should ever have to go hungry. But nearly 24 million households in the U.S. often don’t have enough food to eat during the week, according to a June 2022 report from the Center for American Progress. Nearly half of those households include children. Not getting enough food can affect a child’s ability to learn and impact their development.

Over the years the number of households struggling with food insecurity has increased, with new levels reached during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many households turned to federal nutrition assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the first time. Inflation, supply chain issues, and price gouging by corporations have only worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, climate change is driving hunger. Higher temperatures, increased frequency of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and increased drought are having and will continue to have direct impacts on the food we grow and access.

Congress can make permanent changes in the next Farm Bill to address food insecurity and climate resiliency. These include:

Expand access to SNAP and other nutrition assistance programs and remove barriers to accessing vital food assistance to prevent hunger.

Fund small-scale farmers, regenerative agriculture, and climate-friendly practices, from planting to packaging to delivery.

Eliminate food waste and invest in urban agricultural projects that allow all people access to locally grown, sustainable fresh food.

Protect the dignity, health, and safety of those responsible for working the land.

Fund international programs that train farmers to adapt to climate change and provide emergency and developmental support to more than 4 billion people around the world.

This is our chance to improve this crucial legislation. It’s time for Congress to invest in long-term solutions that address hunger, food access, and climate resilience.

Sign the petition to Congress: No one should be going hungry.