The United States, the richest nation in the world, doesn't guarantee health care to all its citizens. Despite our staggering wealth and incredible medical advancements, millions are left uninsured or underinsured, trapped in a suffocating cycle of rising costs.

A shocking 85 million people in America are either uninsured or underinsured, and the number is expected to rise as pandemic-era programs end. The health care crisis in America is not a new phenomenon. It has been a long-standing issue exacerbated by COVID-19, which has exposed the deep-seated flaws in our health care system. Health care, a fundamental human right, has been compromised in the name of profit.

The Dire State of Health care in America

Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States. CNBC reported that 61% of Americans with medical debt owe more than $1,000, and 21% owe at least $5,000. The burden of medical debt is not just a financial issue; it is a matter of life and death.

In an era defined by a devastating global pandemic, millions of Americans are skipping necessary trips to the doctor, rationing lifesaving medication, or outright refusing treatment due to cost. These realities persist even for the insured, with high deductibles and co-pays often serving as insurmountable barriers to necessary care.

The Case for Medicare for All

Enter the Medicare for All Act of 2023, a monumental piece of legislation seeking to end our broken health care system by establishing a single-payer health care system where all Americans have access to comprehensive health care services regardless of their employment status, income level, or preexisting conditions.

The bill will expand coverage to include primary care, vision, dental, prescription drugs, mental health, substance abuse, long-term services, reproductive health care, and more. No American would have to fear bankruptcy due to medical debt, choose between medication and food, or delay necessary medical treatment due to cost.

As Rep. Pramila Jayapal stated in a press release: "Breaking a bone or getting sick shouldn't be a reason that people in the richest country in the world go broke. … That solution is Medicare for All—everyone in, nobody out. "

The Power of People Over Profits

Sulma Arias, director of People's Action, succinctly summarized the core issue with the current system: "Our healthcare system allows greedy private health insurance companies to put profits over people." The Medicare for All Act offers a robust alternative to this systemic failure. By replacing the corporate takeover of our health system with a vision where health care is a human right, the legislation pledges to elevate the collective well-being of our nation over the pursuit of profit. But to make it a reality, your support is critical.

No American should have to choose between their health and financial stability. This isn't just about policy—it's about our lives and our future. It's time to prioritize health over profits. It's time to prioritize our lives and our future. It's time for Medicare for All.

