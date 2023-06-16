Florida Rep. Byron Donalds has made a name for himself in the Republican world by being as shameless as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, but wrapped up in a version that seems less unhinged.

On Thursday night, Donalds took his self-described “Trump-supporting, gun-owning, liberty-loving, pro-life, politically incorrect Black man” brand of saying absurd things in defense of right-wing corruption and brought it to the friendly studio of Newsmax. Lining up with the defense that Trump refused to give back boxes of classified materials and possibly hid some of that material so it would not be found because it was his magical right to do so, Donalds offered up a new level of ludicrous.

Are you ready for it?

“Do you know how many documents a president of the United States leaves with? You think a president has time before he leaves the White House to go through all his documents? That doesn't even make any sense because he's still running the country until January 20. Noon on January 20.”

Tada!

The previous 44 guys in the job didn’t have the same problem. In Trump’s defense, he’s a crook.

x Not the brightest bulb in that bathroom chandelier.. — Christopher Knight (@KnightLAT) June 16, 2023

H/T Aaron Rupar for the clip.

