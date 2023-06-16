On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz went on The Joe Pags Show to discuss the important news of the day: the Biden crime family! (This is a radio show where conservatives go to say things like there was no insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, because white people can’t break the law.)

During the conversation, host Pags wondered: If President Joe Biden was impeached by the Republican-led House, would there be enough Democratic senators willing to remove Biden from office? Cruz responded:

“I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.”

Hacky hyperbole aside: Pat Benatar? As in, recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar?

The responses to this gave us all a chance to reminisce about one of the great pop singers and songwriters of the 1980s.

x Wait, is Pat Benatar supposed to be the last straw? https://t.co/Buao4VLMSH — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 16, 2023

A quick breakdown of the argument:

x GOP: we believe in the rule of law



The rule of law: it's not appropriate for anyone to store nuclear secrets in a bathroom



GOP: how dare you, I bet you eat children while singing Pat Benatar



The rule of law: no really, no nuclear secrets in a bathroom



GOP/Cruz: PAT BENATAR — redwingx (@redwingx) June 15, 2023

Maybe this is why Pat Benatar gives Cruz a little satanic panic?

x > Looks up why Pat Benatar was trending



This whole thing gets funnier when you remember that she has a music video centered around killing nazis. pic.twitter.com/J7cDJnZtZo — Painted Outlaw (@CoralianRainbow) June 15, 2023

It is very difficult not to think this.

x Well ted cruz has proved if donald trump says your father is a murderer and calls your wife a mutt republicans will still publicly … never mind — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) June 16, 2023

Pat Benatar is the best.

x Pat Benatar rebelled against abuse, judgment, hatred; became iconic in the movement that shaped most gen x women’s strength and independence today. Of course she is evil to someone like ted — Moon's Maiden ⚡🦈 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@BoltedBrawler) June 16, 2023

This one is evergreen.

x Since renowned asshole Ted Cruz is trending for insulting Pat Benatar, let me drag out this oldie ... pic.twitter.com/l0J1PPR7yB — Magadonia Minister of Culture 🇺🇦 (@BrettAlex) June 16, 2023

Finally, let’s never forget: Love is a battlefield.

