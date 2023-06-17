David Leonhardt/New York Times:

But the existence of an enduring pro-Trump Republican majority is not the only important conclusion from the recent polls. A couple of subtler patterns in the data are more worrisome for Trump.

To be clear, Trump’s enduring support among Republicans is an important story. If it continues, he is likely to become the party’s nominee. That support is a sign that political polarization in the U.S. has become so intense that most Republican voters appear to care more about loyalty to Trump than about the possibility that he damaged national security by allowing sensitive intelligence to circulate.

Doris Kearns Goodwin drew a contrast between public opinion (which appears, on the surface, static) and public sentiment, which shows signs of moving against Donald Trump.

There are those who say “nothing matters” but the truth is it all matters.

E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against Trump will begin on Jan. 15, 2024.



It falls between the Oct. 2, 2023 trial of Letitia James's $250 mil civil fraud case and the Mar. 25, 2024 trial of Alvin Bragg's 34-count indictment on felony falsification of records charges. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 16, 2023

I can’t help but be reminded of “The Three Musketeers,” in which D’Artagnan successively challenges Athos, Porthos, and Aramis to a duel, each an hour apart.

Karl Rove/Wall Street Journal:

Trump Invited This Indictment His childish defiance of the law comes at a high cost to him—and to the country. The blame for this calamity rests solely on Mr. Trump and his childish impulse to keep mementos from his time in the Oval Office, no matter what the law says… Extreme as this situation is, it could easily have been avoided if Mr. Trump simply followed the law and left behind his precious keepsakes. It’s a shame one of his top aides didn’t have the gumption to make him do so. If then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered the trucks heading south to Mar-a-Lago to detour to drop off records at the archives’ warehouse in Suitland, Md., it might have enraged Mr. Trump when he found out, but it would have spared the country from the ugly months ahead. No matter the outcome, America will pay a high price for the former president’s reckless petulance. So will he.

Quinta Jurecic/The Atlantic:

Trump Can’t Bluster His Way Through Court A courtroom is an inhospitable place for the former president’s efforts to define his own reality. Trump has built a political juggernaut out of shameless lying. Or perhaps not even lying. It’s practically a cliché at this point to refer to the philosopher Harry Frankfurt’s definition of bullshit, which Frankfurt describes as distinct from, and worse than, a lie, in that the bullshitter doesn’t even care whether or not what he’s saying is true. Trump is a consummate bullshitter—but the courtroom is an inhospitable place for that sort of bluster. It’s an environment designed for careful, systematic evaluation of meaning and argument. In court, Trump is no longer on his home turf. In that sense, the Mar-a-Lago indictment represents the latest collision between the legal system and Trump’s insistence on defining the terms of his own reality.

I've mentioned this quote at least a dozen times in conversations over the last week, because it seems to exemplify so much of right-wing activism at the moment — and paints a pretty clear picture as to why, politically speaking, GOP candidates would lean into it this cycle. — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) June 16, 2023

Peggy Noonan/Wall Street Journal:

The Indictment Can Only Hurt Trump Even his loyal supporters will understand that his mishandling of documents endangered U.S. security. This won’t solidify his position with hardline supporters. Deep down they know “What about Hillary?” doesn’t answer the questions: “Why would Trump do this? Why would he put America in danger? Who did he show those papers to?” As to soft Trump supporters, the charges do nothing to keep them in his camp. They reinforce the arguments of former Trump Republicans now backing other candidates: He was our guy but in the end he’s all danger and loss.

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Donald Trump Is About to Have His Wile E. Coyote Moment The double-indicted ex-president will soon look down to discover he’s over the cliff and there’s nothing and no one left to support him. This is what is happening to Trump. He’s churning along confident that the MAGA rocket pack that has boosted his political career for the past seven years will continue to carry him forward, intimidating his rivals, and guaranteeing him political relevance and all the grift that goes with it. But that MAGA rocket pack was apparently supplied by the ACME Rocket Pack Company and as everyone knows, ACME is the only company that rivals Trump’s own enterprises for its record of failures. Sure, you’re hearing that Trump being indicted is actually helping him with his base. But that is pure hooey peddled by the hooeymongers in the media who have been serving as stenographers simply repeating verbatim talking points produced by Team Trump’s ACME Hooey Machine. The facts show that Trump’s support is beginning to erode in multiple meaningful ways. The ground is literally giving way beneath his feet, even if he and a goodly chunk of the punditerati don’t know it yet. What is more, it is a phenomenon that is only likely to accelerate.

Josh Barro/”Very Serious” on Substack:

It's Time for GOP Candidates to Pile On Trump To run against Trump, you have to run *against* Trump. Otherwise, you're just running to lose to him. These candidates are confused about the source of their problems. Their main political problem is that Trump is far ahead of them in the polls. Republican voters like him a great deal and are eager to make him president again. Most Republican primary voters don’t care if Trump commits crimes, such is their loyalty to him. When your opponent is so popular the voters don’t care if he gets indicted, your problem isn’t the indictment. It’s his popularity.

Yeah, I don't think Biden is going to get some massive boost in approval. I think his age is a very real liability that caps a lot of this, but the GOP nominating Trump is more likely than not to obviate those voter concerns and result in a worse GOP defeat than 2020. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) June 15, 2023

Jamil Smith/Los Angeles Times:

Republicans are trafficking migrants to California. Are we too tired to protest? There is Juneteenth this month, of course, Monday’s holiday celebrating African Americans’ final emancipation from enslavement. And three summers ago, we had the all-too-brief rebellion against racism and police brutality in the wake of a terrible few months filled with Black death. Both arrived at historical moments when America had a choice to either collectively progress towards racial equity or remain true to its bloody roots. I’m reminded now of something that a policing expert told me when I wrote about Juneteenth three years ago, as the uprising was swelling around the world. Speaking about emancipation, he told me “it took so much blood and so much treasure that the nation was too exhausted to stay focused on what you do to actually build freedom.” He touched upon what I sense looking at today’s America. Folks are tired. I know I am.

Greg Sargent/Washington Post:

As more schools target ‘Maus,’ Art Spiegelman’s fears are deepening Right-wing culture warriors pushing restrictions on classroom instruction sometimes defend these measures by insisting that they avoid targeting historically or intellectually significant material. In their telling, these laws restrict genuinely objectionable matter — such as pornography or "woke indoctrination” — while sparing material that kids truly need to learn, even if it’s controversial. A new fracas involving a school board in Missouri will test this premise. The controversy revolves around Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel about the Holocaust, and it indicates that those seeking to censor books seem oddly unconstrained by the principle that they are supposed to avoid restricting important, challenging historical material. “It’s one more book — just throw it on the bonfire,” Spiegelman told me ruefully, suggesting the impulse to target books seems to have a built-in tendency to expand, sweeping in even his Pulitzer-winning “Maus” under absurd pretenses.