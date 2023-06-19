Holy shit,.
If this clip is not being aired in digital ads by liberal groups by later tonight they are not doing their jobs. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/l16rOAMOLp— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 19, 2023
Imagine if CNN had treated Trump like this.
Trump: First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot Baier: You lost the 2020 election Trump: They were counting ballots, not the authenticity of the ballot. The ballots were fake ballots. pic.twitter.com/yrM5gVV1ei— Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023
And more…
Baier: Why not just hand them over? Trump: Because I had boxes, I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things pic.twitter.com/PwW85wlTzH— Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023
