Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was running for president in a Twitter live stream event hosted by eccentric billionaire and rising right-wing star, Elon Musk.

The event was of course a technical disaster, with dropped connections, static and feedback that spawned the #DeSaster hashtag.

Not content with a supremely strange and awkward live online campaign launch, the DeSantis campaign quickly released an even stranger video that seemed to feature Elon Musk (complete with flamethrower!) more than the presidential candidate.