Hot off the presses:

x The captain of the Titanic steps aside. CNN CEO Chris Licht has ceded control of business operations to David Leavy, chief corporate officer for CNN’s parent company. In Licht’s year as CEO, CNN’s ratings, revenue, and reputation have plummeted. pic.twitter.com/bvw0JicaTt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 3, 2023

Under Licht’s tenure, it really has been a terrible year for CNN. Not sure what “ceded control of business operations” means. Could be a resignation, or firing, or demotion, or transfer to some other part of Warner Brother’s Discovery vast empire.

Daily Kos staff writer Hunter certainly was hoping for a firing after Licht learned all the wrong lessons from his disastrous Trump town hall. Heck, Licht’s response was to chew out CNN’s media reporter Oliver Darcy for publicly criticizing the event! Mark Sumner was happy to point out CNN’s ratings collapse in the wake of that town hall. Also, I hadn’t realized it, but Keith Olberman took to the pages of Daily Kos to trash Licht last September.

Anyway, the guy made no friends with his “let Republicans lie” brand of journalism because, really, that’s not what journalism is supposed to be. It’s supposed to inform people of the truth.. CNN’s staff hated what Licht was trying to do. The viewers hated it, and left in droves. Freaking Newsmax started beating CNN in ratings. And the business suits hated it, because if money isn’t being made, what’s the point? In short, he shit the bed.

Good riddance. Too bad CNN didn’t listen to Hunter’s advice and give Christiane Amanpour the job.