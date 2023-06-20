It has been almost one year since the U.S. Supreme Court's disastrous Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. With the rollbacks of protections to our bodily autonomy and the stripping of our constitutional right to access abortions, we are facing the most dangerous attacks on reproductive health in many of our lifetimes.

We feel the attacks. We know people across the country are struggling to access reproductive health care. And we will never back down from this fight. The incredible community of reproductive freedom fighters is strong and empowering. We are pledging to never back down. Will you join us in this pledge?

The attacks on our reproductive freedoms are not ceasing. Fourteen states have banned abortion outright. Others have enacted or are enacting strict abortion restrictions, with 12 states banning abortion as early as six weeks.

In the worst federal abortion ruling since Dobbs, a Trump-appointed judge revoked the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year approval of mifepristone for the entire nation—the most widely used form of abortion. For now, medication abortion, which has always been safe, remains legal and accessible by mail. But the courts will continue to hear and decide on the case and could use archaic legislation as a basis to further restrict our reproductive health care access.

But please make no mistake: These are examples of extremist GOP attacks. We have incredible, shining examples of champions for abortion access and support for bodily autonomy since the fall of Roe.

A majority of Americans support access to abortion. Most Americans see overturning Roe for what it was: an extremist political stunt. As NPR aptly reported: "’The government needs to butt out’ when it comes to this issue, says Felicia Jackson, 24, a nurse in Ohio.” While that’s unlikely, at least in every case abortion was on the ballot in November 2022, it won.

We will continue to beat back state measures that further erode access abortion. We will continue to pressure Congress to federally enshrine and protect abortion for everyone’s access. We pledge to keep up the fight for our reproductive freedom.

Join us and join the pledge. There is power in numbers and collectively we will continue to fight for abortion access.

