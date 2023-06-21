Wednesday with George

Hard to believe it was fifteen years ago this week when we got the news that Philosopher of Comedy George Carlin had died too young at 71. Seems appropriate to remember him with some of his iconic brain droppings…

"Children's Hospital in New York is quite an amazing place. On a recent visit, I saw two seven-year-olds performing a kidney transplant." 1937-2008 "They always say the vice president is just a heartbeat away from the presidency. Don’t they mean the lack of a heartbeat?" "Unbelievably, a goldfish can kill a gorilla. However, it does require a substantial element of surprise." “They say that rather than cursing the darkness, one should light a candle. They don’t mention anything about cursing a lack of candles.”

Continued...

“Folks, watch out for the word flavored. Lemon-flavored drink. Oh yeah? Lemme know if you spot any trace of a goddam lemon in there.” "Remember, kids, Mr. Policeman is your friend. Always cooperate with him. Mr. Policeman wants to help you, so you must help Mr. Policeman. Don't forget, if you refuse to cooperate, Mr. Policeman will beat you to death. Especially if you're not white." “Hansel and Gretel discovered the ginger bread house about 45 minutes after they discovered the mushrooms." "Stick around. China's gonna win it all."

And if you have time, sit back for seven minutes and appreciate the sheer preparation and practice required to pull off his legendary (and NSFW) set about those infamous seven words. Like a vuvuzela to the ears of the Puritan.

And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Note: [Sorry, but today’s note has been a very, very bad note and has been sent to its room without vowels. We regret the inconvenience. —Mgt.]

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til Independence Day: 13

Days 'til the 31st Annual Giant BBQ Battle in D.C.: 3

Percent of the UPS workers who voted Friday in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks fail: 97%

Number of UPS drivers and warehouse personnel who would be covered under a tentative deal on heat safety: 340,000

Value of the 14,000 pounds of cocaine seized by the Coast Guard during nine recent raids in the Caribbean: $186 million

Chance of catching an all-orange lobster: 1-in-30 million

Number of orange lobsters Maine Capt. Peter Pray caught in a single week this month: 3

Date on which I created my very first blockquote in C&J: 6/21/05

Mid-week Rapture Index: 183 (including 4 global turmoils and 1 beachside warning from Barney Bananas). Soul Protection Factor 16 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: A few stories of Maine lighthouse woozles…

CHEERS to planning ahead. Golly, I wish Herman Cain was here to read this, but…oh well, he's busy sweeping Cheetos crumbs out of the bosom of the Lord these days, so we'll have to do this Covid update without him. Yes, the coronavirus is still with us. But thanks to a Democratic administration that takes these things seriously, it's under control now. Part of that success is thanks to updated vaccines [Clunk!], and the next one will reportedly be available on time this fall:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Covid strain selection for the next round of shots [Clunk!] puts Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax on track to deliver new jabs [Clunk!] in time for the fall—a decisive win for the vaccine makers [Clunk!] as they gear up to compete against one another. The FDA on Friday advised the three companies to manufacture single-strain jabs [Clunk!] targeting the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, one of the most immune-evasive Covid variants to date. […] [Clunk!] The FDA’s strain selection means that the companies won’t have to scramble to manufacture shots [Clunk!] targeting an entirely different strain, which would delay the timing of delivery. […] But the three companies still face the same hurdle: It’s unclear how many Americans will roll up their sleeves to take updated vaccines [Clunk!] later this year, even if those shots [Clunk!] are delivered on time.

If you're wondering what keeps going Clunk! every time the word vaccine [Clunk!] or one of its synonyms appears, relax. It's just RFK Jr. falling off his fainting couch.

JEERS to a dastardly lawbreaker. If this was about a member of the other party, and I belonged to that other party, I’d be screaming about witch hunts and deep states and 5G brain scramblers, and—I promise I won’t list them all, but bear with me—being treated “very unfairly,” and lawless government thugs (thugs, I tell you!) and blah blah blah. But I’m not, so I won’t. No, I'm instead a sane human and patriotic American with a strong concept of right and wrong, and a generally favorable view of our judicial branch. So while it gives me no pleasure to read this, it helps in a small way to reinforce my faith in law enforcement:

Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, has reached a tentative deal with the U.S. attorney in Delaware, agreeing to enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and admitting to felony gun possession, according to a Justice Department filing. Hunter Biden's plea will include an acknowledgement that drug use was a contributing factor in his gun crime and is entering into a pretrial diversion agreement, according to the filing. A source with knowledge of the agreement said it is expected to mean that for two years, Hunter Biden must remain drug-free and can't commit additional crimes. If Hunter Biden fulfills this successfully, the gun count would be dismissed. […] The two misdemeanor tax charges relate to his willful failure to pay taxes for 2017 and 2018.

So, from one Democrat to another: "Shame on you, Hunter Biden. You screwed up. Do better." See, Republicans? It's not so hard.

P.S. Perspective...

x BREAKING HUNTER BIDEN: context- first time tax offenders like this rarely get prosecuted and even rarer to get jail time. And false gun applications sadly also almost never get prosecuted or jail time. So this is if anything harsh, not lenient. https://t.co/FVhtCKQFaB — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) June 20, 2023

CHEERS to making it safe to eat Butterballs. 241 years ago, Congress approved the bald eagle over the turkey as the U.S. symbol. It was a tough decision, but in the end they decided it just didn't taste as good with mashed taters and cranberry sauce.

-

-

x Let’s talk about the elephant in the room 😂pic.twitter.com/c0jutkJgu1 — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) June 14, 2023

CHEERS to great moments in agriculture! On this date in 1834, Cyrus McCormick got his patent approved for the first reaping machine. Eh, sow what?

CHEERS to today's edition of Yeah, But Let's Give Her A Few More Minutes Above Ground Just To Be Sure, Shall We? Courtesy of the AP:

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family said Saturday. Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman’s son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.

This has been today's edition of Yeah, But Let's Give Her A Few More Minutes Above Ground Just To Be Sure, Shall We?

Ten years ago in C&J: June 21, 2013

CHEERS to Destination: Second Star to the Right. After a four-year hiatus, NASA announced that it has chosen a new slate of astronauts to help us achieve our humanoid conquest of space. The best part: half of them are women. The bestest part: one of them—Jessica Meir—is from Maine:

Meir now has two months to wrap up her work at Harvard before reporting for her new job as a full-time United States astronaut, a goal which on Monday she said has been a lifelong pursuit. … “I am excited and really anticipating the training,” Meir said. “It is so humbling [and] I don’t want to let them down.”

She'll have to learn how to spend extended periods of time in cold, soul-sucking, unforgiving and altogether hostile environments. Her first training assignment: hanging out in Mitch McConnell's office.

And just one more…

CHEERS to the thawing season. Summer arrives this morning at 10:58 ET. Thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster, we can feel our toes up here again.

Bonus puppy pic. My treat.

Two months (here, anyway—unlike our summer, yours may include September) of peace, tranquility, and boring news cycles. Right? Right??? If only. But for Maine it does bring 60 glorious days of heat after months of shutting ourselves inside, closing all the windows and cranking the furnace up to 70. First item on our agenda as summer gets its solstice on: shutting ourselves inside, closing all the windows, and cranking the AC down to 70.

Have a happy humpday. In honor of his 91st birthday, here's film and TV composing legend Lalo Schifrin to play us out:

Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

