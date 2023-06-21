Our criminal justice system gives rich white male defendants the "kid glove" treatment, and nowhere is that more obvious than Donald J. Trump. Despite being indicted on very serious felony charges that could result in a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, Trump did not get the standard mugshot and he was not even technically arrested. After pleading "not guilty" at his June 13 arraignment, he was put on pretrial release rather than kept in custody.

The courts only let a defendant go before trial if the person is neither a "flight risk" nor a "security risk." Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon apparently felt that was the case here.

Excuse me, what? Let us just observe the facts behind this latest criminal case against Trump.

Trump left the White House with a mountain of classified documents detailing U.S. nuclear secrets, military vulnerabilities, and plans for retaliating in the event of an attack. Federal prosecutors are arguing that he intentionally took the documents, purposely left them at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and was caught on tape showing them to private citizens while admitting they had not been declassified.

He reportedly moved boxes out of a storage room so that lawyers could not find them after they received a subpoena and even asked his lawyers to hide "really bad documents." It is very possible—even probable—that Trump still retains some highly classified documents.

That alone would make Trump a security risk if some of these documents get in the wrong hands. Namely, his allies like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un or the Saudi royal family. All of them would have reason to desire such classified documents.

But is Trump also a flight risk? Most criminal defendants must relinquish their passport prior to being released, but not in this case. Trump still has access to his private 757 jet, which can allow him to leave the country on a moment's notice. What happens if the trial does not go well for Trump, and notwithstanding a very pro-Trump judge, prosecutors are able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt?

This is not like the other indictment Trump faces in New York, where he reportedly offered hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep their affair quiet. Donald Trump faces 37 counts of violating the Espionage Act—a serious felony that involves our national security.

If the trial does not go well for him, he could evade the authorities.

Trump deserves a fair trial, but he is also not above the law. Most defendants in his situation would be held in custody, which already suggests he's enjoying privileged treatment.

