Wednesday brought another circus hearing headed by House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan. The star witness for Republicans was former Special Counsel John Durham, assigned to investigate Trump’s allegations of a witch hunt by the FBI and Robert Mueller into his campaign’s relationship with Russian intelligence. Durham spent three years and many millions of dollars in taxpayer money and resources, and came up with bupkis!

A committee hearing held by a Republican-led House is political theater. Since they have no real policy ideas, they use committees as a way of peddling deep state conspiracy theories. And Democrats have been making sure that these hearings are exposed for the waste of time and resources they are.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ted Lieu’s job was to point this out in no uncertain terms. He was also charged with making sure that conservatives were reminded that the facts don’t care about their feelings.

Lieu dug into the Mueller investigation and its tangible results, asking Durham yes and no questions about the many indictments and convictions of some of Trump’s closest allies. Durham hemmed and hawed on a series of yes and no questions before Lieu ended it, saying:

“Mr. Durham, you can hold yourself out as an objective department justice official or as a partisan hack. And the more that you try to spin the facts and not answer my questions, you sound like the latter.”

More please.