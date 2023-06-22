During the peak of the Industrial Revolution, workers were subjected to abhorrently unsafe working conditions, egregiously long hours, and pitifully low wages. Children as young as 6 were thrust into the labor force. The rich tapestry of the American labor movement was woven from the threads of these harsh realities.

In response to this glaring injustice, brave individuals banded together and gave birth to the labor movement. These unions brought us the weekend, the 40-hour work week, child labor laws, and a host of other protections that we often take for granted. Over the years, unions have functioned as the lifeblood of the American workforce, fighting for fair wages, reasonable hours, safer working conditions, and the legal recognition of workers' rights.

But in the 21st century the power of labor unions is on the decline, and with it, the collective bargaining power of the American worker. Now more than ever, we need a resurgence of the pro-labor spirit that once catalyzed great changes in our society. This is why the Protecting the Right to Organize Act is of such paramount importance.

Sign the petition to Congress: Support workers. Pass the PRO Act.

The PRO Act, if passed, will strengthen federal laws that protect workers' right to join a union and bargain for better wages and working conditions. It aims to end aggressive anti-union practices, protect strikes and other protest actions, and establish penalties for companies that violate workers' rights.

Furthermore, it aims to dismantle “right-to-work” laws that have eroded union power by allowing workers to benefit from union-negotiated contracts without paying union dues.

These laws, currently active in 27 states, are remnants of the divisive and racially charged Taft-Hartley Act of 1947. By targeting these laws, the PRO Act addresses economic and racial disparities that have been baked into our labor system for far too long. It also extends a hand to workers of color who have been disproportionately affected by these policies.

But the pathway to enacting the PRO Act isn't unencumbered. We've witnessed the PRO Act progress through the House only to encounter fierce opposition from corporate interests and hit a wall in the Senate. This is where we, as workers and advocates for workers' rights, must step in with urgency and unyielding determination.

Our collective voice holds power. Corporate interests like Amazon and Google have spearheaded anti-union campaigns to prevent such crucial changes. We cannot afford to be spectators in this historic moment. The fight for the PRO Act is the fight for the American worker—for fair wages, for safe and healthy working conditions, and for the dignity of every individual who contributes to the backbone of our economy.

Let us remember that the power of change lies within us. The time to champion workers' rights and urge the passage of the PRO Act is not tomorrow, not next week—the time is now. We are the ones who can urge Congress to tip the scales back in favor of the American worker. We are the ones who can ensure that the legacy of the labor movement lives on. Let's stand together and say loud and clear, "We demand the passage of the PRO Act, now!" Because our strength lies in our solidarity, and together, we can make history.

By signing this petition you're not only standing up for workers' rights, you're also fighting for economic and racial equity. You're sending a clear message to Congress: It’s time for them to stand with working families across the country.

