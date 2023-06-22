From The New York Times:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA—yeah, no.

Sen. Rick Scott has, for those of you brand-new to politics, rapidly made a name for himself as one of the most hated Republicans in the Senate. He attempted at one point to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell as the party's minority leader, an obviously doomed move that succeeded only in putting him on McConnell's enemies list forever. He's been a general pain in the ass to his entire party. Scott's term as leader of the National Republican Senate Committee turned into an absolute boondoggle, hemorrhaging cash with nothing to show for it and further not-endearing himself to his ostensible Senate allies.

At present, Scott is most known for three years of promoting his own plans to raise middle-class taxes and to sunset both Social Security and Medicare, an idea so toxic that even his fellow Republicans are taking shots at him over it. Scott's even in a longtime feud with Florida's current Gov. Ron DeSantis—who is the current best-polling not-Donald-Trump Republican presidential contender, and that feud may or may not be the main reason Scott is even considering running.

What does Scott think his voter base will consist of? Flies whose wings he hasn't yet pulled off? Intimidated pet store mice? Scott is very rich—and he'd need every dime of that money to convince Republican voters that higher taxes and an end to their Social Security checks is the plan they want over any other.

"If Mr. Scott does decide to enter the race, it is unclear how aggressively he would challenge Mr. Trump, who currently dominates the field even after being indicted twice," reports the Times, which is a tiramisu of Republican angst from the first word to the last. Scott's been sucking up to Trump for years now, that'd be quite the change of direction!

So: No. No, not gonna happen. Nope, nope, nope.

Even Chris Christie has a constituency behind him, even if it is only People With Their Own Television Shows. Rick Scott has money, to be sure. But he’s also the most hated member of the Senate not named Ted Cruz.

