Detroit News:

Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelley strikes deal to plead guilty in Jan. 6 case Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is scheduled to plead guilty to a federal crime stemming from the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, his lawyer told The Detroit News on Thursday. Kelley has an agreement to plead guilty July 27 to a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The government’s estimated guidelines call for a sentence of 0-6 months in prison.

There are a number of Republican characters who have been caught up in Jan. 6 sentencing. We await the big fish, but the wheels of justice grind on. For the record, Democrats did not participate in an insurrection or promulgate The Big Lie.

That’s an issue you’ll have the opportunity to vote on next November.

x "[Alito's] analysis is, to use a technical legal term, bullshit." Great piece. https://t.co/BATQ4W99FW — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 22, 2023

Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:

Cop City in Atlanta is the future of America Why ‘Cop City’ is a war for the future of urban America. This Saturday, no one pulled us over or questioned me when I jumped out to take a picture. And there were few visible signs of this winter’s pitched battles in the woods — just a rail shed that’s spray-painted with anarchist symbols and the words, “Save ATL Forest.” There is little else to physically marks this place as the epicenter of an increasingly global controversy over a project known as “Cop City.” And yet fear and loathing, like those parked police cruisers, remain a palpable presence. Its boosters don’t call it Cop City, of course. Officially, this $90 million project — funded with a blend of tax dollars and money from the corporate cabal that pulls the strings in Atlanta — is the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Its soft-spoken yet high-octane advocates — when they talk about it at all — claim that the state-of-the-art training site with a gun range, a four-story burn tower for firefighter training, and a small “mock city” is desperately needed to replace outdated facilities and woo new recruits. And don’t police reformers want better trained cops? Not the police reformers who took to the streets here after George Floyd’s murder. In successfully rebranding the project as Cop City — that’s what almost all of Atlanta calls it now — they are defining what they believe is really happening here in the woods. They say Cop City is the centerpiece of this city’s establishment’s plan for “doubling down” on militarized, warrior-cop policing that so many protested in 2020.

It’s a very thorough look at what you might have only passingly heard about on the news.

Maya Jasanoff/The New York Times:

Narendra Modi Is Not Who America Thinks He Is But here is what Americans need to know about Mr. Modi’s India. Armed with a sharp-edged doctrine of Hindu nationalism, Mr. Modi has presided over the nation’s broadest assault on democracy, civil society and minority rights in at least 40 years. He has delivered prosperity and national pride to some, and authoritarianism and repression of many others that should disturb us all.

x Mike Pence's former running mate aka "the defendant" does NOT appear to be getting the post-indictment bounce that we have come to expect. https://t.co/7ZIo8RPQ7a pic.twitter.com/akiqT9cNsK — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 22, 2023

POLITICO:

Liz Truss says being compared to a lettuce was not funny The former British PM thinks the obsession with a lettuce that outlasted her was ‘puerile.’ Asked Monday about the Daily Star’s live stream of a lettuce that eventually outlasted Truss’ chaotic, market-crashing period in Downing Street, the former British prime minister did not see the funny side.

The head of lettuce was not available for comment, but was heard snickering in the background.

x NEW: Mississippi Sen. Kathy Chism is calling for the state to bring back its old Confederate-themed state flag.



"A lot of our people fought and died under that flag," the Union County Republican said at a political rally.https://t.co/TaPDI3ctXs — Ashton Pittman 🏳️‍🌈 (@ashtonpittman) June 23, 2023

Union County. Our Union. What a disgrace.

The Associated Press:

In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations The final vote on Wednesday was 213-209 along party lines, with a handful of members voting present. The revised resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Both investigations concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election but neither found evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

As to that: “The U.S. is now charging Manafort and the associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, with obstructing justice and conspiring to get potential witnesses to lie about lobbying work they’d done for Ukraine.”

Those are facts. And Norm Ornstein has thoughts:

x Today’s Republican party is not anything close to what passes for a normal or traditional political party. It is an amoral and traitorous cult. And those who know these actions and inactions are utterly wrong are too cowardly to do anything about it, except go along. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 22, 2023

USA Today:

Exclusive: Support for legal abortion rises a year after Roe v. Wade overturned-Poll By almost 4-1, 23%-6%, those whose views on abortion have changed in the past year said they have become more supportive of legal abortion, not less supportive. That includes more women than men, more Democrats than Republicans, and more younger voters than seniors. The shift was pronounced among Black respondents. Almost a third, 32%, said they had become more supportive of abortion access in the past year... Where the abortion issue ranks in the 2024 election Americans ranked other issues as more important in determining their vote in next year's election. Inflation was first, followed by immigration, threats to democracy and gun control. Abortion tied with education as fifth. That said, more than three in four said abortion would be an important issue for them; 20% said it would be the single most important issue.

Frank Bruni/The New York Times:

Chris Christie Is Doing Something Very, Very Important Chris Christie made a complete fool of himself back in 2016, fan-dancing obsequiously around Donald Trump, angling for a crucial role in his administration, nattering on about their friendship, pretending or possibly even convincing himself that Trump could restrain his ego, check his nastiness, suspend his grift and, well, serve America. But then Christie, a former two-term governor of New Jersey, had plenty of company. And he never did style himself as some saint. It’s all water under the George Washington Bridge now. The Chris Christie of the current moment is magnificent. I don’t mean magnificent as in, “He’s going to win the Republican presidential nomination.” I don’t mean I am rooting for a Christie presidency and regard him as the country’s possible salvation. But what he’s doing in this Republican primary contest is very, very important. It also couldn’t be more emotionally gratifying to behold. He’s telling the unvarnished truth about Trump, and he’s the only candidate doing that. A former prosecutor, he’s artfully, aggressively and comprehensively making the case against Trump, knocking down all the rationalizations Trump has mustered and all the diversions he has contrived since his 37-count federal indictment.

Bruni’s point is that he’s putting a bright background to the other candidates and their mealy mouthed “tut-tut but I’ll vote for whomever the nominee is” campaigns.

x New: If you thought Nancy Mace has sounded a bit Trumpier the last few weeks … she has. The congresswoman Trump tried to primary last year is now all over TV defending him, is “willing to bury the hatchet,” and isn’t ruling out endorsing him. https://t.co/3R26ZrqOWo — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 21, 2023

There is no such thing as a Republican ”moderate.”

