First Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert exchanged monosyllabic insults, and now Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are talking about literally fighting each other in a cage match. (Who will win? Everyone except Zuckerberg and Musk.) Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is doing his level best to forestall the sudden reanimation of Donald Trump’s purpling political corpse.

But as we all know, the first rule of Conservative Fight Club is to talk about Conservative Fight Club as much as physically possible, until you spontaneously collapse into an unctuous puddle of schadenfreude and popcorn sweats. So here’s a fun little undercard for you: Kari Lake versus Jenna Ellis.

Lake, who’s best known for not being the governor of Arizona, and Ellis, whose career highlight was enduring the flatulent sack of delirium tremens that is Rudy Giuliani, are fussin’ and a-feudin’, and if we don’t laugh uproariously at it, who will?

Verily, I say: This is not a responsibility that can be left to future generations. We must laugh now.

The Guardian:

Ms Ellis shared a story from PEOPLE Magazine citing anonymous sources that claimed Ms Lake is trying to convince Donald Trump to make her his running mate for his 2024 presidential run. Those sources also said that Ms Lake was spending significant time at Mr Trump's Florida resort. The former Trump attorney shared her thoughts about the alleged developments, comparing the failed Republican candidate to "a bum college dropout."

x She’s couch-surfing at her friend’s house like a bum college dropout. 😂https://t.co/V0RngSxxGe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 22, 2023

Hey, watch your filthy mouth now. That’s Governor Bum College Dropout to you.

Ellis, who thoroughly embarrassed herself trying to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss, is apparently peeved that another atrocious Big Liar—one who still refuses to acknowledge her clear 2022 election defeat—has Trump’s ear, and is likely playing “got your nose” with him as we speak. Possibly in a hot tub. As the spray-tan residue sloughs off Trump’s body like a Peruvian mudslide, revealing previously uncharted areas of glistening-white Gollum taint. But that’s just my (highly) educated guess.

Then again, Ellis was just guessing, too—much like when she was desperately hunting for election fraud proof to help return Dear Leader to his golden throne.

But now she’s run afoul of Trump World, having said nice things about new Trump bête noire Ron DeSantis.

Ms Ellis has been on the outs among Mr Trump's supporters after she made positive comments about the former president's top rival in the Republican primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to Newsweek.

But Lake? She’s standing by her man. And she’s taking this opportunity to permanently weld herself into Trump’s luffing wallaby pouch while fellow vice presidential aspirant Marjorie Taylor Greene is “busy” in Congress.

And being the indefatigable culture warrior she is, Lake was keen to respond to Ellis through her “war room.”

x We see you've entered the "school girl gossip" part of your meltdown. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) June 22, 2023

Which prompted this sour Giuliani fart of a response:

x Yet, here you are, not denying it and so triggered. Need this, Caroline? pic.twitter.com/0jOaoMqEjB — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 22, 2023

Not terribly original, but this one was far better:

x From what wing of the AZ governor's mansion did you tweet this? https://t.co/cuJ61lzUzg — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 22, 2023

See, denying the results of an embarrassing election loss is only cool when Trump does it. He’s extra special.

Of course, all of this started because an unnamed source told People magazine that not-Gov. Lake has been snorting around Mar-a-Lago searching for the meaning of life at the omelet bar.

“Kari Lake is there all the time,” the source said. “There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

For the record, Lake denies this. “Kari Lake often speaks at events all over the country in support of America First candidates and organizations; and when she does have the honor of being invited to speak at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, she overnights at Hilton properties in Palm Beach with her loving husband of 25 years," an adviser to Lake told People.

So which liar should we believe? Squeaky Fromme or the one who’s tentatively left the cult? Does it really matter? The popcorn tastes sublime any which way you season it.



