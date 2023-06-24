While we have almost no verified information, it’s a situation worth watching. At the very least, even if Wagner’s Igor Prigozhin is attempting something akin to an ill-fated march on Moscow, this is taking troops away from the front lines in Ukraine. And that’s something Vladimir Putin can ill afford.

x If this is even close to accurate, we’re about to find out whether propping up Ukraine was a master stroke or the beginning of the end of the world. https://t.co/MGspxGpwiT — Sean T at RCP is a free elf (@SeanTrende) June 23, 2023

The New York Times: Russian Generals Accuse Mercenary Leader of Trying to Mount a Coup

Wait for more news. But do pay attention to this developing story.

The New York Times:

How a Year Without Roe Shifted American Views on Abortion New and extensive polling shows public opinion increasingly supports legal abortion, with potential political consequences for 2024. In the year since, polling shows that what had been considered stable ground has begun to shift: For the first time, a majority of Americans say abortion is “morally acceptable.” A majority now believes abortion laws are too strict. They are significantly more likely to identify, in the language of polls, as “pro-choice” over “pro-life,” for the first time in two decades. And more voters than ever say they will vote only for a candidate who shares their views on abortion, with a twist: While Republicans and those identifying as “pro-life” have historically been most likely to see abortion as a litmus test, now they are less motivated by it, while Democrats and those identifying as “pro-choice” are far more so.

HuffPost:

The Dobbs Decision Unleashed An Unapologetic Abortion Rights Movement From something so terrible, so unthinkable, came a full-blown resistance that centered abortion rights in the national conversation like never before. People like [Jade] Hurley, the communications manager at DC Abortion Fund, which finances abortion care and is one of the largest such funds in the country, can feel that difference. Public support for abortion has grown louder and more unapologetic, she said. She’s right: Nearly 70% of Americans — a record-high — believe abortion should be legal at least through the first trimester of pregnancy, according to a Gallup poll from this month.

x For a state as purple as Arizona.



Hobbes and Mayes are governing boldly Democratic.



A lot more bold than the past Democratic Executives in Nevada, or even Jared Polis in Colorado. https://t.co/v0ziRWiWv4 — Alex O. Diaz (@AlexODiazNV) June 23, 2023

USA Today:

Red flag for Republicans: Independent women at odds with GOP on abortion, LGBTQ rights Republicans have a problem brewing with women. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll finds that independent women are increasingly at odds with the GOP on cultural issues such as banning abortion and opposing LGBTQ+ rights. That creates a risky situation for the Republican Party among one of the nation's most crucial groups of swing voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the leading challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, especially lags among both independent and Republican women in the primaries against Trump and in the general election against President Joe Biden. "In 2022, independent women were the reason so many Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate won and prevented a red wave," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. "Republicans haven't quite figured out a solution to this statistical dilemma."

Matt Robison covers the brewing battle between Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene:

And lest you think Robison is making too much of it, consider this from POLITICO:

House Freedom Caucus faces an internal purge push At least two hardliners have discussed trying to boot members who no longer meet the group’s standards, according to three Republicans with knowledge of the talks. Tensions inside the conservative House Freedom Caucus have reached the point that some members are floating the idea of purging colleagues from the group. At least two hardliners have discussed — and proposed to Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.) — trying to boot members who no longer meet the group’s standards, according to three Republicans with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity. The lawmakers declined to name who’s behind the ouster calls, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation.

x My assessment of political skills vs conventional wisdom assessment of political skills:



Chris Christie: Underrated

Tim Scott: Overrated

Ron DeSantis: Correctly rated

Donald Trump: overrated

Mike Pence: correctly rated

Nikki Haley: Overrated — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) June 23, 2023

Jill Lawrence/The Bulwark:

Gavin Newsom Is Ready to Fight The California governor's proposal of a constitutional amendment on guns could help Democrats think bigger about politics—and their electoral pitch. Yes, it’s obvious the California governor is building up his national organization and email list. Yes, I know (as does he) that he should not have attended an outdoor gathering at the upscale French Laundry restaurant when he was advising Californians to stay home for the holidays during a pandemic spike. Yes, passing any constitutional amendment the traditional way could take decades, maybe even a couple of centuries. The Newsom route, convening at least 33 states at a constitutional convention “limited to this subject,” led by California, would also take a while, given that Democrats have full control in only 17 states. And yet: Amid a tide of ever-more permissive gun laws accompanied by relentless gun violence and record mass shootings, Newsom’s flaws, motives, timeline or ultimate prospects of success are less important than what he has already accomplished: He and his 28th Amendment are cutting through the noise and getting attention, from NBC’s TODAY Show to a Sean Hannity interview on Fox News. The proposal can also be seen more broadly as a template for boldness and playing a strategic long game. He framed it to Hannity in terms a Fox News audience might appreciate: “I aspire on gun policy to be Ronald Reagan, who said AK-47s should not be used for defense and [that] he believe[d] in background checks.”

x “We’re thankful that the Biden administration played the long game on sick days and stuck with us for months after Congress imposed our…agreement,”



Wow! Credit where credit’s due - I was one of those who criticized Biden on this, but he came though. 🤷🏽‍♂️👇🏽 https://t.co/1FGgM3snIp — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 23, 2023

Alexandra Petri/The Washington Post:

Supreme Court, consider justice sponsorship! Look at the Supreme Court justices’ robes. All that wasted black space where the names of sponsors could be! Why are we pretending to have an impartial deliberative body when we could be getting rulings from an appropriately emblazoned Samuel Alito (“Brought to you by the Federalist Society”) or Brett “Michelob Ultra” Kavanaugh (“I LIKE BEER!”). And look at those SCOTUS decisions — all that wasted blank space around the margins. Let the sponsors fill it! Or better yet, have them contribute footnotes! Say $10,000 apiece; $15,000 for one with a wry joke in it.