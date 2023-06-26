On Sunday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took time away from space laser theorizing to post a tweet about how her television might be watching her. Writing, “Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” Greene went on to say a lot of stuff about how healthy she was, and how she was totally patriotic.

Greene then linked to a 2019 article from CBS News titled, “Your smart TV might be spying on you, FBI warns.” Now, besides the fact that I thought any news media not named Fox or Newsmax or something with the word “America” in it was fake, the actual story basically says your smart TV might pose a security threat to someone hacking into your router. Facts, schmacts!

Greene is no stranger to promoting any and every conspiracy theory that just so happens to serve her personal political agenda at the time. Whether it is mass shooting conspiracies or space lasers controlled by a wealthy Jewish family, Greene presents the world with example after example of what a maligned imagination can do to a person. You combine that level of paranoia with a cantankerous Republican Party in disarray and you get a person who thinks their television is spying on them.

The responses to Greene’s latest foray into tinfoil hat land were exemplary.

x File under: “Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.”



🦇💩🤡 — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 25, 2023

Some people had suggestions for political action.

x Can't you just introduce a bill on Monday to impeach it? Seems like it's needed. — Dr. Amaya Deakins (@amayadeakins) June 25, 2023

Here’s a sobering thought.

x Sounds like your security sucks.



Meanwhile, you’re on the Homeland Security Committee.



Stand up job, Congresswoman. — William Bunchuck (@WBunchuck) June 25, 2023

For people of a certain age.

For people of another certain age.

x Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and out of the screen that Little B@@ch Lauren Boebert crawled out! pic.twitter.com/Dx3CxNEFh8 — Annabelle Higgins (@Abba_Annabelle) June 25, 2023

Finally.

x Maybe it was Antifa... pic.twitter.com/bTxG88Pu6V — Lesley Daunt - SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY! (@theLesleyDaunt) June 25, 2023

