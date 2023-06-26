Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new beau, Brian Glenn, took time away from dressing up in drag to cover the Faith and Freedom coalition gala. The event is the culmination of its conference, held in Washington, D.C., where conservative politicians go to court the evangelical vote.

One clip from the gala has gone infamously viral, with Glenn speaking with the senior vice president of Communications for Liberty University, Ryan Helfenbein. The clip shows Helfenbein explaining Christian conservative public education policy in its most stark terms.

Basically, this is an evangelistic movement on the left, and that's what's happening. It's indoctrination. I mean, they are proselytizing to the next generation. And what we're discovering is parents and conservatives say, wait a second, education really is evangelism. So if you don't control education, you cannot control the future. And Stalin knew that. Mao knew that, right? Hitler knew that. We have to get that back for conservative values.

Name-checking famous fascists is very in vogue for the Christian conservative movement these days. It was only recently reported that one of the heinous Moms for Liberty chapters emblazoned a Hitler quote about youth on their newsletter masthead. As with Helfenbein’s projection of “evangelical” onto “the left,” it remains pretty astonishing how blatantly fascist the religious right of the country continues to be in their actions (and now words).

