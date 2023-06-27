For a guy who wants to win the presidency in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been doing a lot of losing lately. He’s lost to a cartoon mouse, is losing considerable ground to a twice-indicted cartoon supervillain, lost the plot during a Twitter Spaces event that more closely resembled blindfolded donkey surgery than a campaign launch, and now his robo-chortling ass has been handed to him by a drag-themed hamburger stand.

In May, iconic diner Hamburger Mary’s sued DeSantis and the state of Florida in order to halt enforcement of a new anti-drag law, citing violations of its First Amendment rights and a dip in reservations stemming from the restrictions it faced.

And Hamburger Mary’s has won—at least for the time being. Which is awesome, and nearly as exciting as Ron DeSantis losing. Again.

LGBTQ Nation:

The restaurant chain Hamburger Mary’s, which features drag waitresses and family-friendly drag performances, has won a legal victory after convincing a federal judge to place a temporary injunction against Florida’s drag ban. The law will be blocked until a court case decides on the ban’s constitutionality. The ban, signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on May 17, allows the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation to revoke the business licenses of any venues that allow minors to see drag performances, even if their parents consent, as well as issue $5,000 and $10,000 fines against the business. Anyone who violates the law can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor. … In his ruling, federal Judge Gregory Presnell pointed out that the law’s text specifically forbids children from seeing live performances featuring “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” but the law neither defines what is considered “lewd” nor what constitutes a “live performance.”

Presnell noted that the law included “vague and overbroad” language that could nix all sorts of recreational activity conservatives enjoy, including watching Donald Trump hit on Rudy Giuliani in this knockoff Bugs Bunny/Elmer Fudd sketch.

“A live performance … could conceivably range from a sold-out burlesque show to a skit at a backyard family barbecue,” Presnell stated. “What are the implications for cancer survivors with prosthetic genitals or breasts?” Presnell also noted that the law appears to have been specifically designed to curtail the First Amendment rights of drag performers and the venues that host them.

“The state claims that this statute seeks to protect children generally from obscene live performances. However … Florida already has statutes that provide such protection. Rather, this statute is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.”

Presnell, who was appointed by Bill Clinton in 2000, also noted that the putative rationale for the law—protecting children from events like Drag Queen Story Time—“rings hollow,” considering that state law currently “permits any minor to attend an R-rated film at a movie theater if accompanied by a parent or guardian.”

This marks the third high-profile court loss this month for DeSantis and his gender gendarmes. Last week, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle struck down the state’s prohibition on using Medicaid dollars for gender-affirming care, and on June 6, he ruled that three minors must be cleared to receive puberty blockers while their parents continue to press a lawsuit against the state.

No wonder DeSantis’ evil-cackling lessons are going so poorly. His wins have been so few and far between, he barely gets any practice.

But seriously, what the fuck is this?

I’ve never worked on an election campaign before, but I assume it’s a problem if your candidate’s bobblehead seems more lifelike than your candidate. Sadly, if you’ve been humaning for over 44 years and still can’t pass the Turing test, you may want to lower your career expectations.

One day DeSantis may indeed become a real boy, but given that we’ve already had one problematic manchild as president, it’s doubtful that any such metamorphosis would be enough to push him over the finish line.

Then again, stranger things have happened.



