Prepare your barf bags for another 21-vom salute to the 45th president of the U.S., Pervert Hoover! Yes, you’ve heard Donald Trump say he’d “perhaps” be dating Ivanka Trump if she weren’t his daughter. You’ve seen him get a bit handsy with her. You heard him tell shock jock Howard Stern that it was okay to call her “a piece of ass.”

You may have even heard the claim—deleted on final edits from a 2016 Washington Post column—that Trump once wondered aloud whether it was “wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife.” (Short answer: Yes. Long answer: Oh, Jesus Gyrating Christ, fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck yes!!!!”)

That said, you ain’t seen nothing yet. So gird your loins! Or, if you’d prefer to keep your loins out of it, pop a Costco pallet of Dramamine and read on. But first, savor the final fleeting moments of your life before your brain is metaphorically steeped in edible lube and punted into Ron Jeremy’s hot tub.

Excerpts from a new book by Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official who in 2018 wrote a harsh New York Times Op-Ed about Trump under the pseudonym “Anonymous,” are starting to trickle out. The latest claim from Taylor? Trump was a misogynistic pig throughout his tenure in the White House, and some of his most shocking comments came at the expense of his own daughter.

Newsweek:

Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, describes several incidents that made women in the Trump administration uncomfortable in his upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, an extract of which was obtained exclusively by Newsweek. These incidents included, the book says, claims by aides that Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka's appearance and talked about "what it might be like to have sex with her." This prompted a rebuke from his chief of staff, the book says.

I can see now you didn’t take my barf bag warning seriously. I’ll give you a moment to collect yourself. If that’s even possible.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes. ”Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.’”

Oh, John Kelly. Between this story, Trump’s alleged comments about fallen American soldiers being “losers,” and the bit about Trump wanting to nuke North Korea and blame it on someone else—uh, maybe it’s time he speaks on the record before the trigger-happy would-be daughter-groper gets within a hair’s breadth of the Oval Office again.

But Trump’s inappropriate statements and actions weren’t directed solely at his daughter. He also attempted to foist his affections infections on women at the White House who actually had the bonafides to be there. For instance, there was former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

“When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president's inappropriate behavior,” Taylor writes. “He called her ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey,’ and critiqued her makeup and outfits." According to Taylor, after one characteristically inappropriate Trump comment, Kirstjen whispered, “Trust me, this is not a healthy workplace for women.”

Taylor also claims former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway once referred to Trump as a “misogynistic bully” after Trump had berated several women in the administration. (For the record, Conway told Newsweek “that is a lie,” but she failed to clarify whether it was an actual lie or an ”alternative” lie.)

Taylor also recounts an incident where Trump thought he saw former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders outside the Oval Office. When it turned out to be someone else, Donald “Hercules” Trump reportedly said, “Whoops. I was going to say, ‘Man, Sarah, you've lost a lot of weight!'”

Of course, having seen Trump’s depravity up close and in excruciating detail, Taylor is understandably alarmed that he remains a viable option for so many voters as the 2024 presidential election nears.

And Trump’s inappropriate behavior toward women is just one slice of this steaming shit pie. Taylor seems particularly worried about the kinds of bad actors who would join Trump if he ever had the opportunity to make America gag again.

"This man is closing the door to all kinds of potential talent, so you would expect even more dangerous people in a second term,” Taylor told Newsweek. “He’s setting a very vile tone within the Republican Party, and in a sense has normalized pretty derisive views towards women in general. I mean, it's why we’ve seen other MAGA candidates that carry such baggage, like Trump. That’s why we’ve seen copycats pop up around the country.”

For any Republicans somehow reading this: There’s still time! You can nominate Trump and force us all to white-knuckle our way through another general election, or you can find someone who somehow isn’t attracted to their own child, doesn’t serially denigrate women, and—oh, yeah—hasn’t been indicted twice for felonies.

But that would take some self-reflection—and as we all know, Trump is still hogging all the mirrors.

