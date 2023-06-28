Donald Trump has been spinning like a top since the news first surfaced that special counsel Jack Smith has an actual audio recording of Trump showing off a classified national security document to aides and two Mark Meadows ghostwriters inside his Bedminster club. And by "spinning like a top" we mean lying his ass off in numerous contradictory ways, that being all the man knows how to do. It's gotten worse since the audio was actually leaked to the press.

His latest try, this time in an interview with ABC News for some reason, is to claim "bravado."

I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth, it was bravado,” Trump said in an interview aboard his plane with Semafor and ABC News. “I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents.

First off, we're going to find the person who taught Trump his newest favorite word, "bravado," and we're going to be having some words for them. "Bravado" is not an actual criminal defense, and Donald Trump does not actually mean "bravado" when he says "bravado" because "bravado" actually means something completely different.

What Trump means, when he says "bravado," is "I was lying." The man has about 50 different euphemisms for "I was lying," because he often gets caught in lies but can never, ever actually own up to the lying, and that's how we get Captain Golfboy here blustering that he was holding up "papers," not "documents," and that he's never even seen a "document," and you're all against him for saying otherwise.

For the record—and that's another phrase Donald is going to be hearing quite a few times in upcoming months—the recorded audio from the meeting has Trump talking about a document "presented" by "the Defense Department" and Gen. Mark Milley. "Except it is like highly controversial, secret, this is secret information, look at this! The attack ..."

"This was done by the military and given to me," he again insisted, before stumbling his way into the big money quote: "As president I could have declassified it, now I can’t, you know, but this is classified."

None of that is ambiguous, and none of the assembled staffers, dregs of society they may be for still being willing to work for a sedition-backing compost heap, would have been tricked by Trump holding up a copy of a People magazine or a New York Times clipping while telling them all it was "done by the military and given to me" and "classified." There are multiple witnesses who can describe what sort of "papers" Trump was showing them, and almost certainly several of them have already testified to a grand jury about what they saw because while many, many people are willing to lie to protect Trump, nobody is going to commit federal big boy perjury when they know full well that prosecutors have also interviewed every other person in that room and if the stories don't all match up exactly then it's not just Donald's name that might be on Jack Smith's next indictment.

So no, this new Trump declaration that he wasn't actually holding up any "documents," it was just a bunch of "papers" that he was claiming to be classified for no particular reason, is even worse than his last few days worth of other excuses, most of them contradictory, all of them transparently nonsensical.

Trump has no actual defense on this one. The Yahoo! News story from which the first blockquote above is lifted follows with a line claiming that the "latest comments suggested a new potential legal argument from the former president." That's complete nonsense as well because "I didn't have any documents" is not a "potential legal argument" when you have multiple witnesses who can describe to prosecutors what the documents looked like and a prosecution team that more likely than not does know exactly which classified document matches that description, because Trump helpfully described it as a secret "attack" plan aimed at Iran, presented by Gen. Mark Milley, and there are an extremely small subset of classified documents that check all those boxes. Smith's team knows what document he's talking about. The grand jury may already have been shown a redacted version of the document he's talking about, because prosecutors would almost certainly have sought to get a redacted version of that document so that they could show each witness the blurred-over version and then asked, is this what Trump showed you?

Everything Trump is burping out right now is an attempt to defend himself in the court of public opinion, and apparently has not yet to dawned on the big seditionist blowhard that the court of public opinion does not matter one damn bit here: He needs to worry about actual Court court, the legal one with the robes and the guys carrying handcuffs and the inherent power to put him in federal prison, even if Donald and the hosts of the Fox News primetime lineup just super do not want that to happen.

Trump was caught with codeword-classified national security secrets hidden inside his for-profit Florida club. At his New Jersey club, he was caught showing aides military attack plans for a possible Iran strike, long after he had absolutely no business carrying such information between golf courses, and his self-described reason for showing off national security secrets was because he wanted to win a petty personal war against a military general he didn't like.

At this point you get the feeling that special counsel Jack Smith and the rest of his team have only indicted Trump because Donald kept doing such astonishingly criminal things that Smith felt he didn't even have a choice in the matter. The Department of Justice has been ignoring, slow-walking, and downplaying apparent criminality by Trump for years and even after an actual attempted coup; it's been agonizingly clear that nobody in Justice wants to touch Trump with a ten foot pole if they can help it. But then here comes Donald again, storing nuclear secrets in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom and bragging about Iran attack plans to a Mark Meadows ghostwriter.

A Mark Meadows ghostwriter! Do you know how far down "Mark Meadows ghostwriter" is on the list of people who deserve to see classified military attack plans?

Smith and his prosecutors have probably been crying into their coffee for six months now, trying to come up with some way to not put Trump in federal prison, even as Trump wanders by again with another batch of top secret papers stuffed into his socks.

The kicker to all of this, and why Trump really should be shutting up right now, is that no matter what he may have been doing with his haphazard storage of classified documents inside Mar-a-Lago, whipping out a specific national security document inside Bedminster and intentionally showing it to meeting participants in order to make a petty personal point comes perilously close to “disclosing” classified secrets, also known as the actual "espionage" part of the Espionage Act. We now have proof that Trump didn't just hide classified documents from the government in an attempt to keep them, we've got proof that Trump disclosed classified documents to unauthorized viewers in an attempt at personal gain.

There's nobody in America who sincerely still thinks that Trump would not share the same document with Saudi Arabian government officials or other important "business partners," if he's willing to wave Pentagon attack plans at a damn Mark Meadows ghostwriter. Every time Trump opens his mouth it just reminds federal investigators that he's still lying about everything he's ever told them—and is probably still hiding a lot they don't even know about yet.

