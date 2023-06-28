Maybe Sen. Tommy Tuberville has a short memory, because it sure seems like he forgot his own recent voting history. The Alabama Republican just touted the $1.4 billion his state received from the federal government for broadband expansion, calling it “vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy.” He added, “Great to see Alabama receive crucial funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts.”

Funds Tuberville voted against. He got a well-deserved public dunking from President Joe Biden for doing it.

x See you at the groundbreaking. https://t.co/1kJZ2h3JZW — President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2023

Biden didn’t leave it at that. In a speech in Chicago Wednesday, Biden expanded on the theme, calling Tuberville out for being one of the people who “strenuously opposed” the infrastructure package passed by Congress last year, and joking that Tuberville is now a “convert.”

“It's not a surprise it's bringing along some converts.… Well there's a guy named Tuberville—senator from Alabama—Tuberville, who announced he strongly opposed the legislation. Now he's hailing its passage. Here's what he said, quote: “Great to see Alabama receive critical funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts.”

That’s Biden at his best, taking on Republicans. We saw it in his State of the Union address when he had them eating out of his hand, jumping up to declare their support for Social Security and Medicare. Of course that support lasted about as long as his speech, Republicans being what they are.

We’ve been here before, so Biden has had plenty of practice. Republicans love to go back to their states and districts and talk about the wonderful projects the federal government is doing for their constituents, which they voted against. We saw it when the first infrastructure building funds started rolling out last year.

“We got a little help from Republicans—but not a lot—but enough to get it passed. But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than who actually voted for it,” Biden said last September, joking about all those Republicans touting the bill.

“I see them out there, ‘And now we’re going to build this new bridge here, we’re all for it. And by the way, this new road, and we’re going to have an internet that’s going to be all the way,’” Biden joked, giving his best Republican impersonation. “I love them, man. They ain’t got no shame.”

They sure don’t.



