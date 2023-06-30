Greg Sargent/Washington Post:

But the decision is better seen in a broader context: It’s one of many recent developments that show our democratic system is fortifying itself on multiple levels, unexpectedly reducing the odds of a rerun of Trump’s efforts in 2024.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Moore v. Harper on Tuesday is a major reprieve for American democracy. By rejecting the radical idea that state legislatures have quasi-unlimited power to determine how elections are run, the court made it harder for lawmakers to engage in the shenanigans that Donald Trump encouraged to overturn his 2020 reelection loss.

Milan Singh/”Slow Boring” on Substack:

What is “independent state legislature theory”?

In a nutshell, the idea is that state legislatures have sole authority over federal election-related matters. ISL fans cite two parts of the United States Constitution supporting their position. The first is Article I, Section 4, Clause 1, referred to as the Elections Clause, which reads as follows (emphasis added):

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

The second section is Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 — the Electors Clause — which reads as follows (again, emphasis added):

Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.

Proponents of ISL argue that the phrase “the Legislature thereof” means strictly the state legislature — not the governor, not an independent commission, not the state judiciary — gets to decide how elections are run and how presidential electors are appointed, no ifs, ands, or buts. Furthermore, the argument goes that in the event of a dispute between the legislature’s actions and the state constitution, the results of a ballot initiative, state courts, or other elected officials, the matter is to be resolved by federal courts in favor of the legislature.

This piece was originally published by Milan the Researcher on September 17, 2022. The Supreme Court ruled in Moore v. Harper this week, holding that the independent state legislature doctrine was not good law. We’re re-running this article, with some updates in light of the decision, to provide context on the legal question at hand for our readers. Enjoy!]