If you received any COVID vaccines, sorry to say, you are no longer alive. The pro-vacination Herman Cain Award subreddit, still going strong, shares this blast from the past:

It was certainly shocking to learn that by May 23, 2023, we would all be dead. There was no chance for survival. Being good vaccinated liberals, no one wrote this story, and you aren’t reading it. It’s quite tragic.

This guy had indeed won a Nobel Prize. Montagnier was part of the team that discovered the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and he had certainly descended into coockooland by the time of the COVID outbreak. Yet the claimed quote that we would all die within two years was—surprise!—a lie. Politifact:

In a clip of an interview posted online in mid-May, Montagnier claims that the COVID-19 vaccines have produced the new coronavirus variants and that "the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths" thanks to "antibody dependent enhancement," which he said creates more severe disease. (PolitiFact and Reuters looked into these claims and concluded that they’re inaccurate.) But Montagnier’s interview does not include the statement about vaccinated people dying within two years.

Montagnier died less than a year after the made waves in the scientific community with his misinformation (that, again, didn’t include any two-year prediction). Curiously, his cause of death was kept private. He was 89, so it literally could’ve been anything. But still … hmmm….people don’t usually hide the cause of death unless it’s something that would cause great public ridicule. That’s all I’m saying...

Anti-vaxx propaganda came in all languages, and from my mom

Regardless, the claim of mass deaths from the COVID vaccine was a favorite tactic of the anti-vaxx crowd once the vaccines emerged. My mother sent me a panicked text one day linking to some piece of shit French doctor her friends had sent her (see attached image). It claimed that 30% of vaccinated people would die within three months, leading to millions of deaths. Supposedly, the goal was to kill lot of people which could be blamed on COVID, which would then create the justification for even more vaccinations.

Receiving such tripe, after I had patiently explained to her the dangers from the first time Mark Sumner wrote a COVID story in early 2020, was all I could do to keep my cool. Luckily, I walked her off the ledge and she took all the necessary precautions. Still, that moment impressed on me just how easy it was for scared, anxious, and desperate people to fall into the misinformation trap. My mother almost did despite having me around. Without me, she almost assuredly would’ve done so.

And there has never been any shortage of grifters, charlatans, and nuts feeding that misinformation beast. The conspiracy site The Epoch Times headlined a July 16, 2022 article, ”Will 100 Million Die From the COVID Vax by 2028?.” The headline was wrong, duh. But not for the obvious reason. The “expert” they were featuring actually claimed 700 million would die from the vaccine, “Via this genetic engineering experiment, they’ve literally injected ‘seeds of demise’ into everyday people like a cockroach spray. Based on a 2011 estimate, he believes an extra 700 million will be killed from this bioweapon – and they’ve known about the risks since 2005.”

Weirdly, I don’t think that picture above of Henrion-Caude is actually her (though remember I have face blindness, so could very well be wrong). But it’s true that she’s an anti-vaxx nut and more.

She was already known to be a conservative Roman Catholic, with links to groups that oppose gay marriage, but during the coronavirus crisis, has emerged as an influential figure within the country’s anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine movements, telling her 60,000 Twitter followers that the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines can modify human DNA and railing against Covid-19 restrictions.

Still, I couldn’t find the supposed claim that a third of vaccinated people would die in three months. Like Montagnier’s misquote at the top of this story, it looks like people simply made up stuff and attributed it to her. My mom almost bought it, so clearly this tactic works—taking friendly voices stoking fear and loathing of vaccines, then putting even crazier words in their mouths.

Anyway, it’s not like this genre has stopped. Go to YouTube and search for “COVID deaths vaccine,” and you can see page after page of results claiming people are dying from vaccines. But if nothing else, those hysterical early predictions of mass vaccine deaths certainly turned out predictably wrong.

Not that the conspiracy mongers care. They’ve long since moved on to the next hysterically wrong and unscientific claims, spreading their anti-vaxx skepticism to other vaccines, endangering our broader society as once-dead diseases cheer their own resurgence.