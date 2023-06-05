News that Donald Trump’s lawyers were seen meeting with the Department of Justice has led to speculation that an indictment(s) may be imminent. After weeks of reports on special counsel Jack Smith’s robust investigations, it’s hard to believe that we may actually be on the precipice of real justice.

As if on cue, the Donald has gone into full-on freakout mode over at his Truth Social website, posting an all-caps spray of attacks on Joe Biden and “crooked Hillary,” while repeating his pathetic refrain that any investigation into his operations is “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

When you all-cap everything, it loses the intended effect. Just sayin’!