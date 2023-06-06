The walls have been slowly closing in on twice-impeached hooligan Donald Trump for some time now. He’s gotten away with so many crimes from his days as a New York City slumlord in the ‘70s that he forgot consequences existed. Suddenly, he’s realized what a small space he is in.

On Monday, news broke that Trump’s lawyers were meeting with the Department of Justice, signaling to many legal experts that new indictments were imminent. That launched a manic freak out by the Donald on his failed social media platform. Since this initial all-caps post, Trump’s feed has been a Yosemite Sam-level roller coaster ride of emotions—mostly misery and anger.

RELATED STORY: Trump has lost it

Trump began by turning his caps lock off and (less loudly) attacking former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, writing:

“Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Lawyer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.”

He finished off this particular ramt by saying Cobb is angry at him because Trump “did not continue using him (and paying him).” Classic scumbag boast by Trump!

Then Trump began attacking his Republican critics, “sloppy” Chris Christie and “Aida” Hutchinson (whose name is Asa.)

Then he launched into a long set of rambling tweets about “Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI,” and repeating his new angle: That Joe Biden, as a senator, had “thousand of documents”—the thousand was singular! And he then added how this was the true all-capped “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and also “RETRIBUTION” for “Republicans in Congress going after them.” Yes, it can be hard to follow.

RELATED STORY: Trump lawyers meet with DOJ, could signal 'imminent' indictment

We have Rural Organizing’s Aftyn Behn. Markos and Aftyn talk about what has been happening in rural communities across the country and progressives’ efforts to engage those voters. Behn also gives the podcast a breakdown of which issues will make the difference in the coming elections.