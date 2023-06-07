The Gentleman from Florida is Recognized

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz weighs in on the Republicans’ current #2 hot-button issue (after the invasion of the U.S. at the border by transgender caravans loaded down with green M&Ms):

x Moskowitz: I propose creating a position in the Department of Energy for fighting the war on gas stoves. The Supreme Allied Gas Commander… pic.twitter.com/0nIlISAjU1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2023

I approve of a new Gas Commander. Mainly because I hear the Supreme Allied Space Force Commander is lonely and could use the company.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Note: Nostradamus predicted that a note would appear at this very spot at this very moment. I'm still waiting. What a fraud.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til the Season 2 premiere of the Star Trek spin-off Strange New Worlds: 8

Days 'til the Claw Down Lobster Bite Competition in Boothbay Harbor, Maine: 8

Number of people killed in that India train derailment: 275

Drop in Twitter ad sales compared to this time last year: -59%

Amount Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva are ponying up to settle claims that “forever chemicals” contaminated public U.S. water systems: $1 billion

Percent of 18-29-year-olds who voted for Democrats in last year's midterms: 64%

Cost of the Apple Vision Pro Virtual/Augmented-reality headset unveiled yesterday: $3,499

Mid-week Rapture Index: 184 (including 5 gogs and 1 long-haul savior hittin' the road). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Ferocious Wednesday…

CHEERS to pouring it on. Nobody is looking at the debt-ceiling/budget deal that passed last week and calling it a win for Republicans. No, the victory lap belongs squarely to President Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate, who sliced the GOP in two and served their rumps on a silver platter to the schadenfreude gods. And now…the pursuit, writes Steve Benen of The Rachel Maddow Show:

Building Back Together, which promotes the White House’s agenda, launching a six-figure ad buy to promote the budget deal, with ads that began airing this week on national cable (including MSNBC, my employer). This morning, the president’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee launched an ad campaign of their own related to the deal, which will include billboards and [a] digital ad. At least so far, there are no comparable ad campaigns from Republicans—reinforcing the impression that GOP leaders did not end up with the kind of victory they were hoping for.

Here's the ad from Building Back Together. Simple, smart, accurate:

We hear No Labels is very upset with the Democrat-produced ad. It’s so gosh darn one-sided.

JEERS to slicing with the enemy. Not that the fate of the Professional Golf Association is on anyone's radar besides die-hard duffers, but this is still so emblematic of the world in which we live. The "gentleman's sport" popularized by such American icons as Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Arnold Palmer is now a subsidiary of Murderers & Assassins, LLC:

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf in a deal that would see the competitors squash pending litigation and move forward as a larger golf enterprise. [...] LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince and has been embroiled in antitrust lawsuits with the PGA Tour in the last year. The deal announced Tuesday would end all pending litigation.

Yes, folks. The game in which the #1 imperative is to keep your head in the game is now owned by a country that regularly removes them. Oh, the 9-irony.

JEERS to eye-rolling moments in history. 93 years ago this week, in 1930, The New York Times took a huge step forward in the civil rights movement. I do believe audible gasps were heard across Manhattan when the editors agreed to start capitalizing the 'N' in "Negro." So to refresh our collective memory:

negro = old, unacceptable usage. Negro = new, acceptable usage.

And we all lived happily ever after.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Teacher: could we live on Mars?

Me, 12 years old science student: pic.twitter.com/Lm73ksIatH — STEM (@stem_feed) June 3, 2023

-

CHEERS to changing the nameplate above the front door. On today's date in 1775, "United States" was chosen to replace "United Colonies" as our country’s official name (beating out "Bubbaland" by one vote). But the colonies themselves were far from forgotten—the 13 stripes representing them on our flag take up the vast majority of space, with the states relegated to a modest blue box. By the way, if you need some parchment at bargain basement prices, there's still ten thousand boxes of "United Colonies" stationery in the Independence Hall supply closet. Thanks for the advance notice, management. :-(

CHEERS to today's edition of Go Home, Jim, You’re Drunk Again. Courtesy of the freedom fighters over at Raw Story:

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, demanding an "unredacted copy" of the Justice Department appointment memorandum authorizing special counsel Jack Smith's investigations of former President Donald Trump.

This has been today's edition of Go Home, Jim, You’re Drunk Again.

Ten years ago in C&J: June 7, 2013

CHEERS to commotion in the commonwealth. Here's the Cliffs Notes summary of the first debate last night in Boston between Rep. Ed Markey (D) and Gabriel Gomez (R), who are running in the special election—June 25—to fill John Kerry's Senate seat:

"God bless America."

"God bless America."

"I said it first so my God bless America counts more."

"What?!!"

"It's true."

"Is not!"

"Is too!"

[Whomp!]

[Whomp!]

Well, obviously: advantage Markey. [6/7/23 Update: Ten years later, Markey is doing a fine job in the Senate, and Gomez is doing a fine job in the appliance section at Best Buy.]

JEERS to planting a bad crop. Sad to read yesterday that Astrud Gilberto, the voice behind (but not the inspiration for, as many believe) the smash hit and Grammy winner The Girl from Ipanema died this week at 83. For nearly a decade after I graduated from college in 1986 I worked at a "soft rock" radio station in Saginaw, Michigan, and played "that damn earworm" probably a thousand times in that cramped studio with the giant speakers. But there's no denying it's a chill bossa-nova classic, which is why it's a little embarrassing that this was the photo ABC News posted (since corrected) as they announced her passing:

And when she passes, each one she passes goes, “Heckuva job, ABC News.”

Condolences to her family, friends, fans, and that apron.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-