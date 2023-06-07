If this is what former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s kamikaze campaign against Donald Trump will look like, the next six months will be glorious.

He’s throwing real punches.

The grift from this [Trump] family is breathtaking.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House and months later get $2 billion from the Saudis. Two billion dollars from the Saudis. You think it’s because he’s some kind of investing genius? Or do you think it’s because he was sitting next to the POTUS for 4 years doing favors for the Saudis?

That’s your money. That’s your money he stole, and gave it to his family. You know what that makes us? A banana republic. That’s what that makes us.

[Trump] may get 30% again [in New Hampshire primary]. I’m not sure. Maybe he’ll get more, maybe he’ll get less. But let me tell you what he’ll know in 2024 that he had no idea in 2016—he’s in a fight to get it.