The federal grand jury empaneled by special counsel Jack Smith has handed down indictments to Donald Trump over his mishandling of classified documents which the FBI recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump is reporting the indictments on his failing Truth Social media platform, and the claim has been confirmed by multiple news sources. Reports indicate that Trump is facing seven charges, including illegal retention of classified documents, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Trump repeatedly lied to both the National Archives and the FBI about the documents he was holding. He instructed his attorneys to say that all documents had been returned, when he knew this was untrue. He claimed that he had declassified the documents, when he knew this was untrue. He repeatedly obstructed the progress of the case including the long delaying tactic of insisting on a “special master” to evaluate the documents.

These indictments come from the newly seated grand jury in Miami, Florida, one of three grand juries that Smith has created to cover both the investigations into Trump’s document theft and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That investigation has also expanded into looking at how Trump has used both false claims around the election and claims about the investigations to scam his supporters out of millions.

Additional charges may still be pending.

Trump was the first to break the news of the indictment, once again making ludicrous claims about President Joe Biden and putting the whole thing off as a “hoax.”

It is happening. More details as they become available.