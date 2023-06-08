As you will have already heard by now, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with the classified materials discovered at Mar-a-Lago by federal agents. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump has been ongoing and thorough, and today’s news is exhilarating.

That feeling you are having is probably a mixture of hope and giddiness. You are not alone. It has been decades coming, and Trump is a most deserving recipient of actual justice.

Reactions have begun pouring in.

Dark Brandon.

The joy.

x Everyone on their way to Trump Indicted party #TrumpIndicted pic.twitter.com/vBLY5gGQrl — JC (@JuanCafecito) June 8, 2023

A classic.

There is something perfect about how this has unfolded over the last few hours.

x Incredibly funny that as long as our garbage nation stands, its history books will reflect that the first-ever federal indictment of a president was announced via an unhinged social media rant about garage doors pic.twitter.com/IT2XobaseB — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) June 8, 2023

If you know the song, this really hits.

x Donald Trump indicted pic.twitter.com/hhXH3iOlYa — maril deo☮️🎵❤️🐾🟦🟧😎🤟 (@marildeo) June 8, 2023

Who says AI images aren’t worthwhile?

x Trump indicted! Seven counts! pic.twitter.com/oZgR27qxF3 — KatieAnnieOakly; also on Post, Spoutible, Mastodon (@KatieAnnieOakly) June 8, 2023

We have a new campaign sign for MAGA.

x #TrumpIndicted And here we go baby pic.twitter.com/NSgLWgyYCO — ASHLEY AMBER # resist (@ASHAMBER4) June 8, 2023

You might know him from his film work?

x ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time. pic.twitter.com/KdodRiwrjd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2023

Here’s something from the go big or go home meme files.

x Sources close to trump tell the New York Times he is innocent and smells fantastic — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) June 9, 2023

Today has been a day, right?